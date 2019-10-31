© SANParks



South African National Parks said on Twitter: "This has gained a tremendous amount of interest from birders across the country. We urge the public to keep their distance from the penguin as his activity will be monitored over the next few days."



The male bird is in excellent condition, according to Nicky Stander, rehabilitation manager at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB).



She said it had been examined through a zoom lens by a vet and a government environmental official. "The bird has some old scars but nothing requiring our attention," said Stander.



For now it will be left to its own devices on the beach. "We won't move an animal if there's no necessity," she said.



Stander said the vet had seen signs of fish oil on the penguin, which meant it had been feeding.

I'm a birder - there I said it - and this is pretty damn exciting.Yesterday, an email popped into my inbox from the SA Rare Bird News group, or SARBN for short.The subject line read 'MEGA ALERT', so you knew it was something juicy, but this really is a massive sighting for all the twitchers out there.Proof of said email, before we carry on:Mega alert is correct.The penguins you see around the Western Cape, at places like Boulders, are African penguins (formerly known as jackass penguins), but this king penguin has travelled a fair distance before ending up at Cape Point's Buffels Bay.More from TimesLIVE:There is a chance that the penguin may have been transported on a vessel, and then dumped overboard when the boat returned to Cape Town, but I think we should give the bird some credit.Here's a video of the world's second-largest penguin species, which can grow to be around a metre tall, and can weigh in at anywhere between nine and 17 kilograms:For a point of reference, the African penguin weighs between 2,2 and 3,5 kilograms, standing between 60 and 70 centimetres tall.The largest penguin species of all, the emperor penguin, can reach 1,3 metres and weigh up to 23 kilograms.Those who went to see the penguin were treated to a spectacle, with the bird showing no fear.We can't embed this video, posted to the #ImStaying Facebook group, but it shows just how unafraid the penguin was as it waddled towards those present on the beach: