A powerful lightning strike left a huge hole in a Fort Worth parking lot just after 6 a.m. on Shadydell Drive and Boat Club Road on October 30, 2019.The parking lot,and a strip center now has a 15 feet wide and 3 feet deep hole. I have never heard of such events. Pretty powerful lightning, isn't it?The lightning strike. And dig this huge hole in the ground., the one"When I drove by, I was like, 'Wow,'" onlooker Don Thomasson said. "I make sure to stop and check it out. It's something else, it's something else," onlooker Joe Guhadro added.First, the surveillance camera footage:And then the consequences of the lightning strike:Clean up crews said, doesn't appear damaged and isn't leaking.Luckily, no one was hurt." onlooker Zak Moore said.Wendy Jimenez was working inside a nearby donut shop when the bolt hit. "I looked at him, we looked at each other, and was like, 'What was that?'" she recalled.