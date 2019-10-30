Society's Child
Mexican authorities reports 250% spike in Africans trying to enter US through border
Judicial Watch
Tue, 29 Oct 2019 15:49 UTC
The information is alarming considering Africa and Bangladesh are hotbeds of terrorism and the fact that all the migrants are heading north into the United States. "These migrants, although less in numbers compared to migrants from Central America, increased significantly in the country," a Mexican newspaper article states, confirming that "their principle objective is not to stay in Mexican territory but rather cross the border towards the United States." The story also reveals that a growing number of Cubans, Haitians and south Americans, mainly from Brazil and Colombia, have also been apprehended by Mexican authorities trying to make their way to the U.S. border.
major hub of Islamic terrorism, including al-Shabaab in the eastern part of the country and Boko Haram and ISIS in the west. Bangladesh is also a national security concern because the south Asian Islamic country is well known as a recruiting ground for terrorist groups such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). Earlier this year a congressional probe revealed that migrants from terrorist nations, especially Bangladesh, are trying to enter the United States through Mexico at record rates. Texas alone saw a whopping 300% increase in Bangladeshi nationals attempting to sneak into the country, according to the federal investigation outlined in a lengthy report.
Just weeks ago federal authorities arrested a Mexican-based Bangladeshi smuggler in Houston and charged him with bringing in 15 fellow countrymen through the Texas-Mexico border. His name is Milon Miah and he lives in Tapachula, in the southeast Mexican state of Chiapas bordering Guatemala. The case was announced months after Judicial Watch reported large groups of Africans, Indians, Bangladeshis, Afghans, Syrians and Pakistanis are in Tapachula awaiting asylum in the U.S. as part of the monstrous Central American caravan. The Africans are incredibly coordinated and have formed an official organization — Assembly of African Migrants in Tapachula — to boldly demand passage into the U.S. The African migrants want the Mexican government to process them collectively, rather than individually, and demand better living accommodations as well as the freedom to leave Tapachula where they feel "blocked and desperate." They insist it is their right to travel north "in search of protection in the United States or Canada" and that Mexico has an obligation to grant them visas without delay so they can move from Tapachula.
Islamic terrorists infiltrating the country via the Mexican border is nothing new. As part of an ongoing investigation into the national security crisis created by the dangerously porous border, Judicial Watch has uncovered evidence of Islamic terrorists coming in through Mexico. Judicial Watch has interviewed local, state and federal law enforcement officials as well as U.S. and Mexican military sources and has traveled to remote Mexican border towns to interview American ranchers. When the Central American caravan got started last fall, Judicial Watch deployed an investigative team to the Guatemala-Honduras border after Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales confirmed that nearly 100 Isis terrorists had been apprehended in the impoverished Central American nation. Judicial Watch's reporting has confirmed that ISIS has a training cell just a few miles from El Paso, Texas in an area known as "Anapra" situated just west of Ciudad Juárez in the Mexican state of Chihuahua. We also verified that Mexican drug cartels are smuggling foreigners from countries with terrorist links to stash areas in a rural Texas town (Acala) near El Paso. Back in 2014 Judicial Watch reported that four ISIS soldiers, who entered the U.S. through the Mexican border, were arrested in McAllen and Pharr Texas.
