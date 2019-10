© FILE PHOTO. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood



Countries who side with India in its standoff with Pakistan over the disputed Kashmir region face being at the receiving end of the Islamic Republic's missiles, according to the country's minister for Kashmir affairs.he said.Gandapur added that he regrets that the world has done nothing to resolve the issue and issued a stark warning to countries considering supporting India in the dispute.he warned, according to The News International's Pakistan website.Those standing with India on the Kashmir issue will have to face the consequences.The minister later said in a TV interview that Pakistan would also even fire missiles at a Muslim country that backed its arch-enemy.The inflammatory commentsto take stock of the situation. The MEPs flew into the restive Himalayan region on Tuesday.Tensions between India and Pakistan have been close to breaking point since August, when India revoked a constitutional provision that had granted Jammu and Kashmir autonomy over its internal administration. The nuclear-armed neighbors have fought three wars over the disputed territory since 1947.