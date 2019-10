© Reuters / Mario Anzuoni

Liberal actress Jamie Lee Curtis is taking heat on Twitter for firing off a bizarre response to the raid which killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, tweeting with apparent sympathy for the terrorist leader in his last moments of suffering.Reacting to US President Donald Trump's triumphalist comments of al-Baghdadi's death, Curtis pointed out that "ALL living things suffer when they are blown up." The Hollywood activist continued with a reference to Trump's lack of military service, writing in the since-deleted tweet: "Anyone who has experienced warfare, unlike yourself, would know that. War is brutal."Many drew the conclusion that anti-Trump liberals simply could not permit Trump to have any kind of win whatsoever — so much so that they would seemingly rather defend a terrorist than give him credit for any success.Pollster Nate Silver said it was "amazing" how many liberals could not allow Trump to have even one good day "after US forces kill perhaps the world's most wanted terrorist."Curtis managed to end her tweet somewhat less controversially, noting that dogs are "brave, bold, loyal, loving and healing" - a reference to Trump's comment that the brutal IS leader "died like a dog and a coward." Twitter was flooded with comments questioning Trump's repeated references to people "dying," being "fired" or being "dumped" like a dog."No disrespect to the president, but with all his "fired like a dog" and "died like a dog" talk, if I were a shelter I would not let him adopt," one conservative columnist mused.