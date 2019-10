© Reuters TV; AFP / Getty Images North America / Anna Webber

Washington Post columnist Max Boot was forced to backtrack after offering a strange defense of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, arguing he did not die a "coward," triggering a wave of mockery and outrage online.One of President Trump's loudest critics right of center, Boot has made a brand out of attacking the commander in chief at every opportunity."Max Boot defended the courage of ISIS terror boss Baghdadi in order to spite President Trump," one commenter said . "What a tragic, pathetic little man."Another user recalled Boot's vocal support for the 2003 invasion of Iraq - not to mention every US invasion since - which blew open the floodgates of violence and extremism in the region, leading to the rise of the Islamic State and other violent jihadist groups.Reacting to the backlash, Boot later decided to delete his ill-fated tweet and scrub the Baghdadi line from his column altogether, offering an explanatory tweet in their place suggesting his words were misinterpreted.