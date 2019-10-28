© AFP



If Israeli farmers go, Jordanians 'will feel the thirst'The son of former Israeli prime minister Ariel Sharon says Jordanians will go thirsty if King Abdullah II and the Jordanian government go ahead with their decision to stop leasing two fertile areas to Israel after 25 years."Not Abdullah personally, in the palace, he will, of course, continue to serve chilled mineral water in glass bottles covered with dew beads...But the people of the kingdom will feel the thirst."