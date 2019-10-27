© Bob McCaffrey / Flickr under CC BY-SA 2.0



The UN reports that over 120,000 people have been displaced by flooding in Ethiopia this month.In a report of 20 October, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA) said that during the month of October, "several flood incidences were reported in Afar, Oromia, SNNP and Somali regions displacing thousands and causing loss of property and livelihoods.including the Genale and Wabi Shabelle rivers and related tributaries.In Southern Nations, Nationalities, and People's Region (SNNP) Region over 5,600 people were displaced by flooding in the woreda of Shashogo in Hadya zone from late September.According to the UN, urgent shelter is reuired for thousands displaced.Wide areas of crops , along with livestock and about 190 houses were damaged after floods in Bale zone, Oromia region, leaving 33,000 families in need of humanitarian assistance.Schools, health facilities, farmland and cattle were all damaged after flooding in areas of Gambella region. UN-OCHA said that a total of 14,452 people were affected of which 11,128 individuals displaced."The added that "Access is becoming a challenge that will hinder the response. On 18 October 2019, the Shaygosh bridge between Gode and Jijiga collapsed. U nti l the area gets dry it will be very difficult to pass that section of the road. Hence, Gode and Kabridahar have been disconnected from Jijiga. Communit ies are also stranded by flood in Mustahil town, Mirdh is, Sedehbar, Fufug and Kobane in Mustahil and Afdub, Niiri , Kabhanle, Washaqo, and Shuubo in Kelafo woreda . Boat or helicopter are currently the only options to access those areas."