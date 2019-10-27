© Ministry of Defense Japan



Social Media

Torrential rain has triggered more flooding and mudslides in eastern parts of Japan, just 2 weeks after devastating floods caused by Typhoon Hagibis.Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported that at least 10 people have died in flooding and mudslides in Fukushima and Chiba Prefectures, with a further 4 still missing.The Fire and Disaster Management Agency (FDMA) said fatalities occurred in Chiba City, Mobara, Ichihara, Nagara and Chonan, all in China Prefecture. Media reported that one person died and one is missing after floods swept a vehicle off the road in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture.Japan Ground Self-Defense Force reported they were searching for people believed to be missing after a mudslide and floods in Marumori in Miyagi Prefecture.Around 90 buildings have been damaged in Chiba, Fukushima and Ibaraki prefectures. Three buildings were completely destroyed in Chiba City.In a statement of 25 October, 2019, Prime Minister Abe said: "The effects of a low-pressure system and Typhoon No. 21 have caused torrential rain, centered on the Kanto region, and damage has already resulted from rivers overflowing and landslides occurring. In addition, heavy rains are forecast for the Tohoku region into tomorrow morning. Two weeks will have passed since the torrential rain disaster caused by Typhoon No. 19. It has continued to rain intermittently since then, so it is important to stay alert to the situation.