Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported that at least 10 people have died in flooding and mudslides in Fukushima and Chiba Prefectures, with a further 4 still missing.
Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said that 85.5mm of rain fell in just 1 hour at Kamogawa in Chiba Prefecture on 25 October. In a 12 hour period on the same day, Ushiku in Chiba recorded 283.5mm of rain and Namie in Fukushima Prefecture recorded 245mm.
The Fire and Disaster Management Agency (FDMA) said fatalities occurred in Chiba City, Mobara, Ichihara, Nagara and Chonan, all in China Prefecture. Media reported that one person died and one is missing after floods swept a vehicle off the road in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture.
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force reported they were searching for people believed to be missing after a mudslide and floods in Marumori in Miyagi Prefecture.
Around 90 buildings have been damaged in Chiba, Fukushima and Ibaraki prefectures. Three buildings were completely destroyed in Chiba City.
In a statement of 25 October, 2019, Prime Minister Abe said: "The effects of a low-pressure system and Typhoon No. 21 have caused torrential rain, centered on the Kanto region, and damage has already resulted from rivers overflowing and landslides occurring. In addition, heavy rains are forecast for the Tohoku region into tomorrow morning. Two weeks will have passed since the torrential rain disaster caused by Typhoon No. 19. It has continued to rain intermittently since then, so it is important to stay alert to the situation.
Social Media
■【千葉豪雨】長柄町のそば店で客ら一時孤立— 災害ニュース速報 (@saigainews) October 26, 2019
低気圧の影響による豪雨に見舞われた千葉県内では県道や町道などの道路沿いで大雨による土砂崩れや法面の崩落が相次いで発生し、長柄町では一部の地域が孤立した。町による... https://t.co/1mt5MCoe8r
#豪雨災害 #通行止め #長柄町 #スッキリ— nao (@nao08365059) October 26, 2019
家屋、倉庫、車庫が土砂で押し潰されました
長柄山青年館付近ではがけ崩れの際トラック巻き込まれ下のお家の車庫に落ちて通行止め pic.twitter.com/mjwNbK4KKS
#台風19号 関連— 陸上自衛隊東北方面隊 (@NeaAdminpr) October 26, 2019
【#笑顔と故郷を取り戻すために JTF】
第2施設団（船岡駐屯地）及び第22即応機動連隊（多賀城駐屯地）は、宮城県丸森町における行方不明者の捜索を実施しています。
https://t.co/UiagUN1PJN
#東北方面隊 #丸森町 #捜索 pic.twitter.com/2cGOfecFns