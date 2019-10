failed to melt by summer

These days, the Arctic is usually in the news for extreme heat and melting ice. But last winter, the region was buried by extreme snowfall, and new research suggests the deep drifts thwarted the reproductive success of plants and animals in northeast Greenland.Scientists at the Zackenberg Research Station, which allowed them to compare this year's breeding season patterns -- which followed record snows -- to those that came before.Because, many plants and animals were prevented from breeding.Most studies have focused on long-term climate and ecological changes in the region, but climate models suggest that the Arctic is likely to experience short-term volatility and extreme weather, in addition to rising air and water temperatures."This resulted in," researchers wrote in a new paper, published this week in the journal PLOS Biology The region is home to dozens of vulnerable species, including musk oxen, polar bears, walrus, Arctic fox, stoat, collared lemming and Arctic hare, as well as a variety of coastal birds.Every year, Arctic shorebirds called sanderlings make the trek from Africa to Greenland to mate and raise chicks."One non-breeding year is hardly that bad for high-arctic species," lead study author Niels Martin Schmidt, biologist at Aarhus University in Denmark, said in a news release. "The worrying perspective is that 2018 may offer a peep into the future, where increased climatic variability may push the arctic species to -- and potentially beyond -- their limits."The disruption of the climate by increasing greenhouse gas emissions is expected to be especially dramatic near the poles, putting the Arctic and Antarctica at a greater risk of accelerated warming and extreme weather."Our study shows that climate change is more than 'just' warming, and that ecosystems may be hard hit by currently still rare but extreme events," said Schmidt. "What it also brings out is the unparalleled value of long-term observations of the Arctic. Only by keeping an eye on full arctic ecosystems can we understand the havoc brought by the changing climate."