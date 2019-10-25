Fireball over California
© YouTube/AMS/Paul M.
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 25 reports of a meteor over California on October 22, 2019. AMS member 'Paul M.' caught footage of the fireball on his dash-cam as it flew over Leona Valley.

The AMS also received reports the same day of a fireball over San Antonio, Texas. Footage was uploaded to their website by AMS member 'Brad S.':