A total of 60 cows lost their lives when struck by lightning at the Fertimar farm, located in the Nicaraguan municipality of Chontales, local media reported.

The animals belonged to a farmer of Guatemalan origin and were struck while seeking to hide from a thunderstorm under a leafy tree.

It should be noted that this is the second time this year that the discharge of lightning kills a herd of cows in Nicaragua.

Thus, on June 9, a powerful ray killed 21 cattle on a farm on the island of Ometepe, in the department of Rivas.



Source: Sputnik