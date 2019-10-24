The animals belonged to a farmer of Guatemalan origin and were struck while seeking to hide from a thunderstorm under a leafy tree.
It should be noted that this is the second time this year that the discharge of lightning kills a herd of cows in Nicaragua.
Thus, on June 9, a powerful ray killed 21 cattle on a farm on the island of Ometepe, in the department of Rivas.
Un rayo mató la noche del pasado martes a 60 vacas en una finca de Juigalpa, Chontales#Video— La Nueva Radio YA (@nuevaya) October 23, 2019
Source: Sputnik