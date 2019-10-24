for months

has resulted in "serious" problems with the annual potato harvest and could lead to a national shortage, experts have warned.According to RTÉ,, as wet soil can cause potatoes to rot in the ground.If the situation is not rectified quickly, farmers could lose profits and there could be a severe shortage of Irish potatoes available to buy across the country.Rainfall in the northeast of the country, where half the national crop is grown, experienced, and this has resulted in only a small percentage of the crops being harvested.Navan-based farmer Thomas McKeown spoke to RTÉ about the worrying impact the rainfall has had on the crops, admitting he has only been able to harvest 10% of his crops so far and that the problem is likely to be widespread across the country.Michael Hennessy, Head of Crops Knowledge Transfer, told the broadcaster that during "the ploughing championships [in mid September] there was really fine weather. It started raining after that, and it hasn't stopped since.That is the very time when people are trying to get potatoes out, maize harvested and all the other crops into the ground. In some counties planting is as low as 5%".Siobhán Walsh from farming website Agriland also voiced her concerns, and said:"This is serious,, and it hasn't progressed much further this week, because weather hasn't allowed it."Fields are waterlogged and farmers can't get into their fields. If farmers can't get the most profitable crops into the ground, the knock on effect next year is a reduction in income".