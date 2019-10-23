© Anwar Amro / AFP

Touching scenes played out amidst massive protest rallies in Lebanon as several protesters embraced dewy-eyed soldiers during the standoff. The public anger was earlier sparked by plans for tax hikes.Other protesters are waving national flags and singing the national anthem, as more armed soldiers calmly stand next to them.In a similar video, a protester and a soldier warmly hug each other, with chants heard at the background.An earlier clip from the rallies, which went viral, showed the protesters singing a popular children's song 'Baby Shark' to a small frightened boy in a bid to calm him. The song later became one of the protests' unofficial anthems.