if their Western 'puppeteers' decide to send them to Russia's North Caucasus from Syria, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has warned.The Turkish operation against the Kurds in northern Syria has led to thecontaining their family members, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said. He expressed concern that this may causeSome of these IS fighters were from Chechnya and other republics in southern Russia, but Kadyrov says they should think twice about coming back.he told Russia's Channel 1. "We're not what we used to be in the 1990s," the Chechen leader added, referring to a large-scale radical Islamist insurgency in the republic during that period. "We'll gladly accept [IS militants], but it's unclear if they'll get tickets to the theater or the cemetery."The "devils" from IS aren't religious fanatics trying to build their own caliphate, Kadyrov said, but just "mercenaries, trained on money from Western secret services, whose task is to follow orders."There will definitely be an attempt to use terrorists who escaped from prisons in northern Syria against Russia, the Chechen leader said.but they will never succeed, he stated.