I have a long held a theory that film and television can be tools of prophecy used to glimpse into the future.
Game of Thrones in particular is a bellwether when it comes to entertainment as prophecy. The show's first episode, 'Winter is Coming,' aired in 2011 and that phrase quickly became the series tagline. Billboards warning that "Winter is Coming," portending an invasion by undead White Walkers and their zombie minions, soon loomed ominously over cities and towns across America. In the ensuing years, a metaphorical winter did indeed descend upon the US, as the cold wind of political correctness swept across the land while an army of mindless 'woke' scolds waged war on free expression and diversity of thought.
Game of Thrones ended this past May, but with every passing day its creator George R.R. Martin looks more and more like Nostradamus. Take, for example, the recent Extinction Rebellion climate crisis protests.
Why would eco-activists who snarled New York City traffic by supergluing themselves to a boat in Times Square, took a hammer to a government building in London, grounded a flight from London to Dublin, and plotted to use drones to shut down Heathrow, remind me of 'Game of Thrones?' Well, because these fanatics are eerily reminiscent of a group of religious zealots called the Sparrows.
The Sparrows and their leader, the High Sparrow, came to prominence in King's Landing after the death of Tywin Lannister. The cult attracted great numbers of followers to their devout way of life, including some royals like Ser Lancel Lannister, who was the former incestuous lover of his cousin, Cersei Lannister.
Both the Sparrows and Extinction Rebellion were born out of noble intentions, as the Sparrows set out to alleviate the suffering of the downtrodden, and Extinction Rebellion were concerned about the environment.
Both groups are also religious in nature. The Sparrows ardently worship the Faith of the Seven and brutally torture sinners and violently coerce them to confess, just as Cersei was forced to do a naked walk of shame to atone for her sins.
The eco-moralists of Extinction Rebellion are a religious cult too, as their members blindly worship at the altar of "scientism," claim to have a monopoly on truth, demand purity, and punish heretics. The movement has also got celebrities such as Radiohead's lead mope Thom Yorke, among many others, to do their own walk of shame and sign a confession admitting to their past climate-crisis sins.
It even has its own Joan of Arc character in Greta Thurnberg. The heartfelt 16-year-old, who suffers from mental and emotional issues, has been held up as an eco-saint and had her passion, youth and innocence exploited as both a weapon and shield by cynically manipulative activists.
The High Sparrow gave up a vast fortune in order to become a member of the religious order, while the co-leader of Extinction Rebellion, Dr Gail Bradbrook, is a professional malcontent.
The bottom line about both groups is that their true purpose is to usurp power in order to implement their radical agenda.
The High Sparrow played a masterful game of political chess, setting the Lannisters and Tyrells against one another in order to wrest control of the Iron Throne for himself. He exploited the political ambitions of the Tyrells and the weakness of Cersei Lannister's impressionable young son, King Tommen, in an attempt to gain power and turn his religious beliefs into royal decree.
Extinction Rebellion's strategy is equally Machiavellian. Their abrasive tactics of creating traffic jams and airport delays are only going to irritate and aggravate working people, thus creating enemies instead of allies. But Extinction Rebellion doesn't care about gaining popular support. The movement believes in Gene Sharp's theory of non-violent action which claims that protest movements only need the support of 3.5 percent of the population to trigger mass changes. The movement is using peer pressure and social fear among the elite in the establishment media and the entertainment industry in order to acquire endorsements and donations they believe will assist the movement in reaching cultural critical mass while bypassing populist sentiments.
They are just as devious and duplicitous as the High Sparrow, as evidenced by founding member Stuart Basden revealing that the movement's real agenda is not combating climate change but destroying "white supremacy," "patriarchy," "Euro-centrism," and "hetero-sexism/heteronormativity." In other words, Extinction Rebellion is nothing more than a Trojan horse to normalize and codify into law 'woke' hatred of straight, white males in the name of environmentalism.
What is even more alarming is that investment banks like HSBC, JP Morgan Chase and Citi all share their radical environmental agenda because they see the "climate crisis" as an "opportunity." These banks also saw an "opportunity" in mortgage-backed securities and collateralized debt obligations during the housing bubble. That turned out to be a catastrophe for working-class people and so will the Wall Street-backed Extinction Rebellion agenda, which will be just another replay of the tried and true formula of stealing from the poor to feed the rich.
I am a committed environmentalist and am not skeptical of climate-change science, but I am deeply skeptical of Extinction Rebellion, their intentions and their tactics... and you should be too.
On Game of Thrones, Cersei eliminated the plague of the Sparrows in the most explosively spectacular of ways, but paid a steep price by losing her son, King Tommen. Hopefully Extinction Rebellion will go much more quietly into their good night. But if they don't, and these eco-moralist clowns do impose their delusional environmental agenda, it will be Joker, with its depiction of an angry populist uprising that becomes cinematic prophecy.
Michael McCaffrey lives in Los Angeles where he works as an acting coach, screenwriter and consultant. He is also a freelance film and cultural critic whose work can be read at RT, Counterpunch and at his website mpmacting.com.