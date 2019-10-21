© ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Thévenot (@AstroMelina)



After NASA and the ESA threw open the Hubble Space Telescope archives to amateur astronomers, one of them managed to find a stunning 'photobomb' of an asteroid crossing in front of the mesmerizing Crab Nebula.The US and European space agencies started thein June, but were not prepared for the overwhelming enthusiasm shown byblowing past even the most optimistic expectations for the project.One astronomy enthusiast in particular, Melina Thévenot from Germany, discovered a captivating image while trawling through the archives.The Crab Nebula, also known as Messier 1 or M1, is the expanding remnant of a supernova explosion first observed by astronomers in 1054.(it is the leftmost star in the binary pair).Now that the project is completed, professional astronomers can begin plotting the orbits and future trajectories of the asteroids identified with greater accuracy than ever before. This research, in turn, will feed into our planetary defence models and may one day help prevent possible impacts.