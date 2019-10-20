Jeffrey Epstein with his attorney, Harvard Professor Alan Dershowitz

A judge has denied Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz's attempt to block a defamation lawsuit filed by one of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers, who claims she was forced into a sexual relationship with the prominent attorney, officials said.

"I will no longer be silenced. I will no longer be shamed," said Virginia Roberts Giuffre in a statement following the Wednesday appearance in Manhattan federal court. "I will see Alan Dershowitz in a court of law. But I am dismayed by the Court's decision, in this case, to deprive me of my counsel."

Dershowitz's attorney told FOX Business his client is "pleased" with Preska's decision.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre
© Emily Michot EMICHOT@MIAMIHERALD.COM
Virginia Roberts Giuffre says she was recruited by Epstein when she was 16 and stayed with him until she was 19. She said Epstein promised to fix anything that was wrong in her life and the lives of other young women drawn into his world.
"Professor Dershowitz will call David Boies and his colleagues at trial to prove that their client — in Boies' own words — is "wrong ... Simply wrong' in accusing him," Imran H. Ansari said. "Although the Boies Firm have stated they will promptly appeal the decision, legally, that option may not be available to them. In any event, any attempt to appeal Judge Preska's decision regarding disqualification will be met with stiff opposition by Professor Dershowitz."

Giuffre claimed in 2014 - and again in court papers this past April - she was forced into sex with Dershowitz and further alleged the legal expert witnessed Epstein's abuse of other women.

She later sued Dershowitz for defamation after he publicly denied ever even meeting Giuffre and called her a "serial perjurer," a "serial liar," and a "serial prostitute" in interviews with major media outlets.


Giuffre's allegations drew newfound attention in July 2019 when Epstein - who was reportedly worth more than $550 million - was indicted on charges related to sex trafficking of minors.

The financier was found unconscious on the morning of Aug. 10, in his jail cell at lower Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center. The New York City medical examiner determined Epstein had committed suicide by hanging.

Dershowitz had asked Senior United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska to toss the case at the end of September, and also requested that she disqualify Giuffre's attorney, David Boies, and the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP.

The latter request was made after Dershowitz claimed he allegedly secretly recorded David Boies, a prominent attorney with the firm, casting doubt on the veracity of Giuffre's claims. Boies has said the call was recorded without his consent and that Dershowitz has mischaracterized their conversation.

On Wednesday, Preska granted his request for Giuffre to find new legal representation.

"[Giuffre's] attorneys must be independent and free to challenge the credibility of Boies and other [law firm] partners in order to test the allegations made in the complaint."

Dershowitz told The Associated Press during a Wednesday phone call the decision gives his legal team the green light "to put David Boies at the center of this conspiracy."

"We're going to prove that my accuser had repeatedly told people that she did not have sex with me until she met her lawyers. Her lawyers pressured her into saying she had sex with me, and they're key witnesses."

Both parties are due back in court at 11 a.m. on Nov. 20.