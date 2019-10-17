© Courtesy ITV News

Commuters vented their frustration at the alleged

hypocrisy

of the protesters for blocking electric mass transit, as well as their perceived disregard for the well being of the public.

Rosa Parks refused to move from the white section of the bus and our rebels refuse to bequeath a dying planet to future generations by failing to #ActNow. Our #InternationalRebellion against the complicity of our governments in the climate and ecological emergency continues.



— Extinction Rebellion ⌛️ (@ExtinctionR) October 17, 2019