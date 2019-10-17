Is It Bad to Whiten Your Teeth?

So How Can We Get Our Teeth Whiter?

Natural Methods

Drink lots of water to stay well hydrated. "The teeth are dynamic, so they're always changing," says Dr. Burhenne. "Staying well hydrated will cause improvement in a short amount of time."

Avoid medications that cause dry mouth when you can.

Try oil pulling , an ancient hygiene method shown to promote moderate results when tested for removing stains.

Use a toothpaste with activated charcoal, which can help by binding to stains on teeth.

Use mouth tape (Dr. Burhenne recommends the brand Somnifix) to avoid dry mouth, especially while sleeping.

Grinding your teeth can accelerate yellowing, so it's important to address the root cause of your bruxism.

Nutrition also plays a role. Avoid sugar, acidic and highly pigmented foods. Work on remineralization through nutrition with foods high in remineralizing nutrients.

Learn how to brush your teeth properly.

Don't rely on straws to protect your teeth. "Unfortunately, straws do not help — if you taste it, your teeth are coming in contact with the substance as well," Dr. Burhenne says.

Final Thoughts

Emerging research suggests hydrogen peroxide home tooth whitening strips can deplete the tooth of its collagen.

The best way to avoid teeth staining is to focus on hydrating, a healthy diet and rinsing the mouth out well with water after ingesting acidic foods and drinks and more.

Oil pulling and activated charcoal can also help moderately reduce tooth stains.

To help restore collagen, eat vitamin C-rich foods to help the body manufacture more collagen and consider supplementing with a collagen powder that features type 1 collagen.