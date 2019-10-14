© REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkey-backed militias in Syria
American troops have reportedly withdrawn from their observation post in the town of Kobani in northern Syria as the Turkish Army advances deeper south and Damascus says it has sent its military to the area.
The pullout began after 3pm local time, Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported, citing security sources. There has been no confirmation from the Pentagon.
The American observation post in Kobani, the strategic town also known as Ayn Al-Arab, came under Turkish artillery fire on Saturday. No one was hurt and it's unclear if the attack was deliberate.
A small number of US troops have also reportedly left their station in the town of Ain Issa, a Kurdish administration center located an hour's drive south of Kobani. This happened as Turkish-backed militias were advancing on the city
. The troops were relocated to other bases in Syria, according to the Washington Post
.
Earlier reports claimed that US troops in Ain Issa were left isolated after Turkish-backed forces took control of the M4 highway
, a key supply route in northern Syria that runs through the city.
US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Sunday that the US is planning to evacuate about 1,000 troops from northern Syria. "We have American forces likely caught between two opposing advancing armies, and it's a very untenable situation," he told CBS. "There is no way they could stop 15,000 Turks from proceeding south."
The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday that its troops have pushed 30-35km into the Kurdish-held territory, several kilometers beyond its proposed 30km 'safe zone.'
Meanwhile, the Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria said it had reached an agreement with Damascus for Syrian government troops to be deployed along the border with Turkey
. The Syrian Army entered the city of Manbij in the northern province of Aleppo late on Sunday, Lebanese broadcaster Al Mayadeen reported. They are said to be planning to reach Kobani, some 60km away, within 48 hours
. RT's sources in the region have confirmed the report.
With the Syrian Army on the move, pressure is mounting on Turkey, according to Joshua Landis, director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma.
"The Syrian government is going to try to go across and get the oilfields, the gas fields that are so crucial for Syria's economic wellbeing," he said, adding that they also want to take control over prime agricultural land and the Tabqa Dam, which the Americans and the Kurds have held. Landis fears that without enough diplomatic effort, an all-out war could break out between Turkey and Syria.
The Turkish military entered northern Syria as part of the so-called "Operation Peace Spring," with Ankara saying it would establish a buffer zone for the return of Syrian refugees. However, it is also aimed against the Kurdish militia who Turkey considers to be terrorists, and has led to an exodus of Kurdish civilians from the area.
Ankara's move has been condemned internationally, and several Western countries have halted their military supplies to Turkey in retaliation. US President Donald Trump, who has come under heavy criticism for pulling out American troops and thus "betraying Kurdish allies," on Sunday threatened to impose "powerful sanctions on Turkey." Those could personally target Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. However, Trump is unlikely to change his mind about the withdrawal, which he says was needed to end the "endless war."
Comment:
The Kurdish authorities released the following statement
about their Moscow-mediated deal with Damascus:
"To prevent and repel this attack, an agreement has been reached with the Syrian government to protect the border and sovereignty of Syria. The Syrian army will enter [Kurdish-controlled areas] and deploy troops along the entire Syrian-Turkish border in order to help the [Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, SDF] repel this attack and liberate areas occupied by the Turkish army and its affiliates", the statement issued by the authorities of the Kurdish autonomy said.
According to the statement, the agreement is aimed at "liberating [...] other Syrian cities occupied by Turkey, including Afrin".
Another senior Kurdish official added this
:
"After the Americans abandoned the region, and gave the green light for the Turkish attack, we were forced to explore another option, which is talks with Damascus and Moscow to find a way out and thwart these Turkish attacks," senior Kurdish official Badran Jia Kurd said.
"This is a preliminary military agreement. The political aspects were not discussed, and these will be discussed at later stages."
"The priority now is protecting the border's security from the Turkish danger," Xelil said. "We are in contact with the Damascus government to reach common [ground] in the future."
Syrian troops have entered
Tell Tamer, a small but strategically located town in Kurdish-held Syria:
Earlier, the government troops were reported entering Al-Thawrah, a city in the Raqqa governorate located on the Euphrates River, which is famous for its proximity to a major dam.
The mobilization of Syrian troops comes as Kurdish militias in northeastern Syria face an incursion from neighboring Turkey. Ankara launched a cross-border military operation with the stated goal of creating a "safe zone" along the border. The Turks see Kurdish fighters in Syria as terrorists allied with Kurdish guerrillas in Turkey itself.
The Kurds in Syria previously enjoyed the protection of the US, which used the Kurdish forces as ground troops for their campaign against the terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS). The protection, however, was de facto withdrawn last week by President Donald Trump, who pulled out US troops that had previously been embedded with the militias.
Syrian troops have also entered Ain Issa north of Raqqa (for the first time in 5 years), the Taqba airbase, Manbij, and secured the Euphrates dam. See the map
here for details.
Erdogan's response
to his NATO allies:
Erdogan on Monday criticized a lack of support from nations that are supposed to be allies under NATO. "According to Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which side should they take? They need to stand by us," he told reporters, referring to the cornerstone of the agreement that says a military attack on one member is an attack on all of them.
Trump's response to criticism of the partial withdrawal of US troops:
Russia too has no plans
to go to war with Turkey:
Russia has consistently supported the process of political settlement in Syria and vehemently opposed any steps that could potentially harm it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in the wake of the ongoing Turkish operation.
"There is absolutely nothing new about Russia's approach to this issue," Peskov told the Russian media, commenting on the developments in northern Syria, where Turkish forces have launched an offensive against the Kurdish militias holding the area, who are considered terrorists by Ankara.
The Russian president's spokesman said that, from the very beginning of Turkey's 'Operation Peace Spring', Moscow has been pointing out that "any actions that could hamper or stall the process of political settlement in Syria and further escalate tensions" there are "absolutely undesirable."
At the same time, he made it clear that Russia "does not even consider" a possibility of a potential military conflict with Turkey in Syria. The spokesman said that the two nations have close contacts both between diplomats and the military that would help them avoid such a development.
The Russian and US militaries have been in contact
. Macron's office says France is taking steps to ensure
the safety of its soldiers in the region, adding that "France will increase its diplomatic efforts ... to obtain an immediate end to the Turkish offensive." Erdogan's spokesman says Turkey will not stop
until it reaches its goals. Commenting on the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army, one anonymous American official described
them aptly: "crazy and not reliable." (That's the same FSA the Americans armed and trained.)
Kurdish media report that a Turkish airstrike
on a Kurdish convoy killed 11 and injured 74, including journalists:
According to the ANHA news agency, one of its correspondents was also killed in the Turkish airstrike.
The France 24 broadcaster said at least one of their journalists was also among the dead, while two French reporters were reportedly injured in the attack. "Our team is fine but some colleagues are dead", Stephanie Perez, a French journalist, tweeted earlier.
The attack hit a convoy outside the border town of Ras al-Ain which Turkish forces had seized earlier in the day, according to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
Earlier reports suggested that at least 9 people had been killed, but the Kurdish-led military, cited by local media, put the death toll at 11. It remains unclear how many civilians are dead.
Kurdish forces also report that 785+ ISIS captives have managed to escape
a camp they were being held in:
In an apparent reference to Ankara-backed militants, the Kurds announced in a statement that "mercenaries" had attacked the camp where "Daesh elements" in turn attacked camp guards and opened the gates.
An official with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), meanwhile, stated that Kurdish-led security forces do not have enough guards for the Ain Issa camp that holds families of ISIS militants and dozens of them have escaped since Turkish shelling struck the area. Already weakened by the redeployment of forces to front lines, the guarding of the camp was further depleted on Sunday when Turkish shells crashed nearby, prompting some of the remaining personnel to flee, SDF official Marvan Qamishlo noted.
"The guarding is very weak now," he told Reuters, saying that there were now just 60-70 security personnel at the camp compared with a normal level of no less than 700.
The camp holds some 12,000 displaced people including some relatives of ISIS militants and ideally would require 1,500 guards, he stated, noting, "We don't have this sufficient number."
Citing sources in the camp at Ain Issa, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights Director Rami Abdulrahman stated there was a state of "anarchy" inside. Kurdish militias had announced that the Turkish military operation in northern Syria had revived the terror group after five Takfiri militants broke out of a prison in the region on Friday. The shelling of the camp at Ain Issa, north of Raqqa, represented "support for the revival of the Daesh organization once again", the Kurdish-led administration for northern and eastern Syria stated.
Moon of Alabama comments:
The strategic plan behind last weeks development must have come from Moscow. Russia has tried for some time to get Turkey into its camp. Russia, Iran and Syria allowed Turkey a limited invasion of Syria to scare the U.S. out. Russia largely supported the Turkish move but it will also set its limits.
Since last year Trump looked for a chance to move the U.S. troops out of Syria. The borg made that politically unfeasible. The Turkish (Russian) move gave him the excuse he needed.
It is possible that the whole arrangement was made for exactly that purpose.
For previous updates, see:
