Puppet Masters
Ukraine whistleblower wants to testify in writing instead of appearing before Intel committee - UPDATE: Whistleblower ready to reply to Republicans
Fox News
Sun, 13 Oct 2019 21:12 UTC
The Wall Street Journal first reported that lawyers for the anonymous CIA officer have asked lawmakers if the whistleblower could submit testimony in writing, but the House and Senate Intelligence Committees have not yet responded.
The request comes amid Democrats' desire to protect the identity of the whistleblower, along with worries over safety and media scrutiny. President Trump and Republicans believe the president should have a right to confront his accuser, and have also cited new reports indicating the whistleblower could have partisan motives. His attorneys have acknowledged he is a registered Democrat who has worked with at least one 2020 candidate. On Thursday, reports surfaced that the candidate was Joe Biden.
Democrats formally launched an impeachment inquiry after the anonymous whistleblower filed a complaint about President Trump pressing Ukrainian officials this summer to investigate 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter's business activities in Ukraine.
Other interviews are being conducted on Capitol Hill, as Democrats intensify their impeachment inquiry: Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. envoy to Kiev, is scheduled to sit for a transcribed interview with lawmakers and staff on Friday.
During a rally in Minnesota on Thursday night, Trump cited a new report in The Washington Examiner that the whistleblower at the center of Democrats' impeachment push had worked with Biden. The whistleblower's anti-Trump attorney, Mark Zaid, acknowledged earlier in the week that his client had "contact" with current presidential contenders "from both parties."
Fox News recently reported of the possibility that a secret session between the whistleblower and lawmakers could be held away from the U.S. Capitol complex. "Bringing someone up here [to Capitol Hill] is tough," said one congressional source who asked to not be identified.
It's unclear where lawmakers could hold such a forum with the whistleblower. A secure facility exists on Capitol Hill, as well as in various quarters of government - ranging from the Department of Justice to the intelligence community.
Earlier this week, the whistleblower's attorneys said, "The whistleblower is not the story. To date, virtually every substantive allegation has been confirmed by other sources. For that reason the identity of the whistleblower is irrelevant."
Fox News' Griff Jenkins, Gregg Re and Chad Pergram contributed to this report.
Comment: Gateway Pundit adds:
A CIA snitch filed a whistleblower complaint on August 12 over President Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky where the two discussed ferreting out corruption which included the Biden crime family.UPDATE 03/11/19: RFE/RL reports:
Now this...
- The so-called "whistleblower" is a Democrat who had a "professional" tie to a 2020 Democrat.
- The "whistleblower" coordinated and took guidance from Adam Schiff's staff and Schiff lied about it.
- Schiff's staff recommended attorneys for the so called "whistleblower."
- The "whistleblower's" attorneys worked for James Clapper, Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer, and donated to Joe Biden.
- It was reported this week that one of the attorneys for the "whistleblower's" is a member of the #Resistance.
- And earlier today we reported that the 'whistleblower' worked with Joe Biden in the executive branch when he was Vice President.
Three current and former national security officials tell One America News that the CIA whistleblower likely accompanied Biden on one or more of his trips to Ukraine while Vice President.
The U.S. intelligence official whose whistle-blower complaint led to a House impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump has agreed to answer written questions from Republicans.
The whistle-blower has offered Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the opportunity to submit questions, the intelligence official's lawyer Mark Zaid said in a tweet on November 3.
The official will answer the questions "under oath and penalty of perjury," Zaid said. However, the whistle-blower will not answer questions that seek to expose their identity, the lawyer tweeted, saying it could jeopardize the individual's safety as well as that of their family.
The right to confront one's ACCUSER(S!)???
R.C.