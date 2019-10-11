Speaking at the 8th International Forum Russia - Country of Sports in Nizhny Novgorod, Putin outlined that Russian sports officials and athletes are aiming to compete at international events without any restrictions or limitations.
"We have been actively cooperating with WADA." Stating that Russia fully supports clean and fair competition in sport, Putin said:
"Our country and our athletes are interested in leaving all the doping controversies far behind. We want our athletes to be to be fully represented in international events where they can demonstrate their talent without any restrictions. We want them to become role models for amateur sports lovers and professionals, first of all for our young generation."He added Russia fully supports clean and fair competition in sport.
The doping row surrounding Russian sport has entered a new chapter after fresh allegations were brought against the country.
WADA has initiated a procedure of reviewing the status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), after alleged inconsistencies were found in data extracted from a Moscow laboratory. RUSADA had earlier been restored following a three-year suspension.
If the explanation provided by Russia does not satisfy WADA, the nation faces suspension from international sporting events, including next summer's Olympic Games in Japan.
