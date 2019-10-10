There has always been a special place in our heart of hearts for the weak and the downtrodden. After all, there are few things more enthralling than witnessing an underdog dig deep inside of himself to defeat a seemingly more formidable foe. Who could forget Sylvester Stallone's fictional Hollywood character, Rocky Balboa, for example, who continued to punch back against his opponent despite having suffered considerable injury? There is just one rule in the game, however, that must never be broken: no cheating!
This week, the American people got a slap of reality that should - but probably won't - awaken them from their 'justice culture' reverie, which assumes that those people who identify with the oppressed of the world are automatically 'the good guys'. That isn't always true, as a case involving top Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren seems to indicate.
In 2014, one year after Warren was sworn in as a senator, her autobiographical book, A Fighting Chance, was published. In it, she describes what happened when one of her early employers discovered that she was expecting a baby.
"By the end of the school year, I was pretty obviously pregnant," Warren wrote. "The principal did what I think a lot of principals did back then — wished me good luck, didn't ask me back the next school year, and hired someone else for the job."
However, minutes obtained by the Washington Free Beacon contradict the Democratic presidential candidate's claims that she was fired after one year because she was "visibly pregnant." Not only was Warren hired back for a second year, she tendered her own resignation, which the school board said it "accepted with regret." (pg. 12)
Riverdale Board of Educatio... by Washington Free Beacon on Scribd
Pregnant women certainly suffered discrimination in the early 1970s, and not until 1974 did the Supreme Court rule many of these policies unconstitutional. Yet the record does not support Warren's claim that she was awarded a pink slip after her pregnancy became "obvious." This week, she told the New York Times that "nobody knew" she was pregnant, and when they found out they terminated her contract.
In any case, this was not Elizabeth Warren's first attempt at identifying with a minority 'victim' class. In August, she was forced to apologize after it was revealed that in 1977, she described her racial heritage as being 'American Indian' on a State Bar of Texas registration form. More recently, a DNA test to ascertain her true racial origins indicated only a minuscule trace of Native American ancestry. Donald Trump didn't miss the chance to dub her 'Pocahontas'.
USA Today *said the scandal should "spell the end of her presidential ambitions."
Perhaps had Warren been a dyed in the wool conservative, she would be forced out of politics for an act that seems every bit as offensive as wearing 'black face' to a Halloween party. The left-leaning Democrats, however, due to their tight political affiliation with the liberal media, are rarely called out over their glaring acts of hypocrisy and self-serving exploits.
In fact, as the liberals continue to align themselves with society's marginalized citizens, evidenced by yet another grand social plan just forwarded by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, they take dangerous steps at vilifying major segments of the American population. US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, for example, almost brought down Twitter in June when she uttered the following comments about white males in the United States.
"Our country should be more fearful of White men across our country because they are actually causing most of the deaths within this country," Omar said in an interview with CBN News. "We should be profiling, monitoring and creating policies to fight the radicalization of White men."
Take a moment and imagine the uproar that would follow if any white male politician had suggested similar actions against a minority group. Imagine how many decent, hard-working American white men were unfairly caught up in that gross generalization.
The protective shield that comes with liberals aligning themselves, at least rhetorically, with minority victim groups allows them to not only hurl hateful comments at an entire racial demographic, but to feel self-righteous enough to promote aggressive behavior.
In June, after White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was forced out of a DC restaurant by what could best be described as a mob, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters turned up the summer heat, calling on her supporters to "push back" on any members of the Trump administration who are seen in public.
"If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere," she said.
It would be very difficult to cite another moment in American history, aside from the, er, Civil War years, when the level of animosity between the two dominant parties has been at such a feverish pitch.
Meanwhile, simmering in the background of the political freak show is Hollywood, which is always happy to toss a log onto the fire.
In 2017, as one example of hundreds, the 'comedian' Kathy Griffin posed for a photo shoot while holding aloft a mock-severed head of President Trump. At first, as fire and brimstone rained down on Griffin's head over the stunt, it seemed as though, finally, a liberal would be called out for going too far. Yet as time wore on, and the criticism continued, Griffin actually began to bask in the limelight of victimhood. Today, she enjoys a Hollywood career that is back on track.
The lesson here - from Warren identifying with American Indians to Griffin cracking a gruesome murder 'joke' about the US leader - is that the liberals are beyond recrimination. They can hurl any epitaph, any insult, any threat - even accuse the Russians of handing Trump the keys to the White House - because they have convinced one half of the electorate that they are in fact beyond reproach. Having the mainstream media in their back pocket certainly doesn't hurt either.
The real victims of this political charade are those minority groups in the United States - American Indians, African Americans, women - that have suffered real atrocities in the past. These groups do deserve special recognition, even some sort of physical support. Yet what they get instead is a group of self-seeking politicians and entertainers who would ride on the back of the oppressed like parasites, all for personal gain.
Although it would be refreshing to see this cynical attitude towards real victims reversed, we've actually yet to see the worst of it as identity politics and social justice 'woke' culture continues unabated in the erstwhile 'home of the brave, land of the free'.
Robert Bridge is an American writer and journalist. Former Editor-in-Chief of The Moscow News, he is author of the book, Midnight in the American Empire, released in 2013. Follow him on Twitter @Robert_Bridge