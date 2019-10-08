snow
There has been another snowstorm in the Alps, the third so far this autumn, bringing more fresh snow to higher slopes.

Around 12 glacier ski areas are currently open in Europe, more than half of them in Austria, and all have reported fresh snowfall in the past 24 hours, although several now have clear skiers this morning for a powder snow day.

Hintertux, pictured below this morning, reports 20cm of fresh snow in the past 24 hours.



The next glacier ski areas scheduled to open are the Kitzsteinhorn in Austria and Engelberg in Switzerland in just over a week's time on Saturday 12th October.

Tignes was due to have opened last Saturday for its season but delayed doing so due to a lack of adequate snow cover. It, in common with most French areas, has had fresh snow too, but has not yet announced whether this has been enough for it to plan a new opening date.