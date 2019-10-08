Winter conditions at Gletscherjet Kitzsteinhorn, Austria at 2500 m elevation on Saturday, Oct 5th! Thanks to Alexandra Gabriela for the report! pic.twitter.com/d2OJseZ7WD — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) October 7, 2019



Nearly 40 cm of fresh snow at 2900 m above Val Thorens, France today, October 7th! Thanks to Romain Dudu Dujean for the report - posted with the author's permission. pic.twitter.com/yDSFRzO2Ed — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) October 7, 2019



Winter scenes at Passo Piccolo San Bernardo, La Thuile (AO), France/Italy at 2188 m this morning, October 7th! pic.twitter.com/P5tboNmZkV — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) October 7, 2019



There has been another snowstorm in the Alps, the third so far this autumn, bringing more fresh snow to higher slopes.Around 12 glacier ski areas are currently open in Europe, more than half of them in Austria, and all have reported fresh snowfall in the past 24 hours, although several now have clear skiers this morning for a powder snow day.Hintertux, pictured below this morning,The next glacier ski areas scheduled to open are the Kitzsteinhorn in Austria and Engelberg in Switzerland in just over a week's time on Saturday 12th October.Tignes was due to have opened last Saturday for its season but delayed doing so due to a lack of adequate snow cover.but has not yet announced whether this has been enough for it to plan a new opening date.