© SMART project

The meteor was reportedly generated from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 230,000 km/h. It began at an altitude of about 135 km over the northeast of Portugal, and ended at a height of around 96 km over southwest of that country.





On October 3, 2019, the SMART project captured yet another fireball; this time, it flew over northeastern Portugal:On the same day, The American Meteor Society received 18 reports of a meteor over the Netherlands. The increasing number of fireballs reported on the planet does not bode well for humanity.See: