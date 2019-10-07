© Danylo Dubchak/RadioSvoboda.org/RFE/RL



'Capitulation Headquarters'

Thousands of demonstrators have rallied in Kyiv against President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's plan to hold local elections in eastern Ukrainian territory that is under the control of Russia-backed separatists. Protesters at the rally denounced the plan as capitulation to Russia.. Zelenskiy has described the deal as a necessary intermediate step ahead of organizing a summit with the leaders of Russia, France, and Germany to push for a peace deal.In the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which is under Kyiv's control, aboutgathered outside of the regional state administration headquarters on October 6 to protest the election plan. Participants of public organizations, activists, and representatives of political parties joined the all-Ukrainian protest rally in Kharkiv.Their main demand is for an extraordinary session of the Kharkiv Regional Council in order to draw up a formal complaint against the plan --Participants of the rally also announced the creation of what they call "Capitulation Headquarters," which includes representatives of various political and public associations.The five-year conflict between the separatists and Ukrainian government forces has killed more than 13,000 people."There cannot be and will not be elections held at gunpoint," Zelenskiy said on October 2. "There will be no capitulation."The regions would receive self-governing status once they hold elections that are deemed to be free and fair by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), according to what is known as the Steinmeier Formula, a component of an overall road map for attaining peace.. On October 6, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said the signing of the Steinmeier Formula has increased the chances of organizing a summit that includes Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany.Moscow had demanded that Kyiv agree to the Steinmeier Formula before it would consent to four-way peace talks with Ukraine.The four countries have not met for peace talks since October 2016.