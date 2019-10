© Eric VANDEVILLE/Getty Images



Coming-of-age party

Famine and riots

Who was the wealthy man?

In the decades before the city of Pompeii was buried in ash by the cataclysmic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D. 79, everyday life was filled with parties and struggles.That's according toThe inscriptionThe inscription also tells of harder times, including a famine that lasted four years and another gladiator show that ended in a public riot, Massimo Osanna, the director general of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, wrote in a paper published in the 2018 issue of the Journal of Roman Archaeology , which is published once a year.Osanna deciphered the inscription and discussed some of the findings the inscription reveals, including new information that may allow researchers to determine how many people inhabited Pompeii.An inscription found on the wall of a tomb in Pompeii was recently deciphered, revealing a vast amount of information about what Pompeii was like in the decades before the city wasThe inscription says that, when the wealthy man was old enough to wear the "toga virilis" (a toga worn by an adult male citizen), he threw a massive banquet and gladiator show. The banquet was served "on 456 three-sided couches so that upon each couch 15 persons reclined," the inscription reads, as translated by Osanna.This information could help researchers determine how many people lived in Pompeii in the decades before it was destroyed, Osanna wrote. The inscription claims that 6,840 people attended the banquet. BecauseThe gladiator show held by the wealthy man was "of such grandiosity and magnificence as to be able to be compared with [that of] any of the most noble colonies founded by Rome, since 416 gladiators participated," the inscription says. A show of this size would have taken several days, if not a week, Osanna wrote, noting that if each gladiator fought one-on-one, there would have been 213 separate fights.A famous mosaic from Pompeii shows three people, including a child, at a stall waiting to get bread, Osanna said, and it's possible that the mosaic shows the event mentioned in the inscription.JustThe ancient Roman historian Tacitus (AD 56-120) also mentioned this riot in his book "Annals." The inscription says that, as a penalty for the riot, Emperor Nero "ordered that they [Roman authorities] deport from the City beyond the two-hundredth mile all the gladiatorial households [schools].""Nero also ordered several Pompeii citizens involved in the riot to leave the city, according to the inscription.The inscription claims that the wealthy man talked to Nero and convinced the emperor to allow some of the deported citizens to return to Pompeii — an indication of the high regard Nero seems to have held for the man, Osanna wrote.Osanna believes the wealthy man's name and position were carved into a part of the tomb, which is now destroyed; it was looted in the 19th century., Osanna wrote. Previous archaeological work shows that a tomb belonging to Maius' adoptive father, "Marcus Alleius Minius, is located near the tomb with the inscription.The translation of the inscription is preliminary, and further studies may provide more information about it, Osanna wrote. Osanna did not respond to Live Science's inquiries.