Earth Changes
Man attacked by black bear 3 times in northwestern Ontario
Global News
Tue, 01 Oct 2019 08:49 UTC
Dave Schwab, who is 69, says he was finishing his walk near Kenora last Thursday when he spotted a black bear about 100 metres ahead of him in some bushes.
Schwab, an experienced hiker, says he made noise and the bear seemed to walk away, but it didn't leave the area and started following him before it attacked and bit his thigh and arm.
A kick to the bruin's belly scared the animal away but it came at him twice more, only this time Schwab fended it off by clubbing it on the snout with a birch log and his foot.
Some contractors working on his cabin heard his calls for help and drove him to Kenora for treatment that included stitches to close some of his wounds.
Ontario Provincial Police say the bear believed responsible for the attack was found and put down.
Schwab said adrenaline is what kept him going during the attack.
"I don't remember pain, I don't remember fear, you're just in desperation mode, its fight or flight," he said.
"It's a reminder to me of how thankful I am for life and how grateful I am to be alive."
Schwab said he will continue to walk and hike near his cottage, but from now on he will carry bear spray.
A 62-year-old Minnesota woman was killed last month by a black bear on Rainy Lake, near Fort Frances, Ont.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Man attacked by black bear 3 times in northwestern Ontario
- Woman gored by bison at same Utah park where date had been attacked months ago
- Large eruption at Shiveluch volcano in Russia - ash to 30,000 ft and pyroclastic flow
- Volcano erupts in Costa Rica, prompting park closure
- Residents flee after volcanic eruption in Papua New Guinea
- Daytime fireball meteor explodes over Queensland emitting a deafening sonic boom
- Scientists Say
- Boy mauled to death by 2 family dogs after reportedly falling out window in Louisville, Kentucky
- Alien probes spying on Earth? Scientist warns of possible 'lurkers' in our solar system
- Alcohol consumption drops 43% in Russia - WHO
- C/2019 Q4: ANOTHER interstellar object to pass through our solar system
- Former cop Amber Guyger found guilty of murder in fatal shooting of neighbor Botham Jean
- Best of the Web: 'No force can stop China': Beijing shows off new technology at massive military parade marking 70th anniversary of People's Republic
- South African president vows to rebuild confidence in failing economy
- Nicaraguan plantation workers taking pesticide lawsuit: 'No right to spray poison on us'
- Eight more countries join Instex to trade with Iran, circumvent sanctions
- Saudi Crown Prince warns oil prices will skyrocket if Iran isn't "dealt with firmly"
- Battle over Hong Kong: A new silk road or a NWO?
- Did the IG's office assist the 'whistleblower's attempt to frame Trump?
- Another nothing-gate? Aussie PM undercuts MSM's narrative on Trump 'pressure' phone call
- Best of the Web: 'No force can stop China': Beijing shows off new technology at massive military parade marking 70th anniversary of People's Republic
- South African president vows to rebuild confidence in failing economy
- Eight more countries join Instex to trade with Iran, circumvent sanctions
- Saudi Crown Prince warns oil prices will skyrocket if Iran isn't "dealt with firmly"
- Battle over Hong Kong: A new silk road or a NWO?
- Did the IG's office assist the 'whistleblower's attempt to frame Trump?
- Another nothing-gate? Aussie PM undercuts MSM's narrative on Trump 'pressure' phone call
- Impeachment-hungry #Resistance media applaud Bolton's Trump bashing, embellish his commentary
- DOJ Horowitz finds nothing much to see on the Clinton-Lynch tarmac incident, but did he look?
- Democratic establishment puppet MoveOn to embrace 'whistleblowers', but only the 'safe' kind
- Dublin slams Johnson's leaked Brexit plan for Ireland's border
- Peruvian President Vizcarra dissolves entire congress for blocking anti-corruption reforms
- Best of the Web: 'Shut him up!' Biden wants Giuliani kicked off TV news, after Trump lawyer lays out Biden's crimes
- Latvian defense minister praises Waffen-SS legion as 'heroes'
- Best of the Web: Julian Assange's lawyers were placed under surveillance. But that's not the whole story
- Poroshenko fails to show up for tax-evasion lie detector test
- Four years of Russian counterterrorism operations in Syria: Key facts to know
- Ex-MI6 chief sez Saddam Hussein 'bribed Jacques Chirac' to oppose the US-led Iraq war
- Chinese authorities find 13.5 tons of gold piled in corrupt ex-governor's home
- Best of the Web: Our man on Twitter: Senior Twitter exec Gordon MacMillan outed as British Army information warrior
- Alcohol consumption drops 43% in Russia - WHO
- Former cop Amber Guyger found guilty of murder in fatal shooting of neighbor Botham Jean
- Nicaraguan plantation workers taking pesticide lawsuit: 'No right to spray poison on us'
- Finland school shooting: One dead, at least 10 injured in attack on vocational college located Kuopi
- Russian court overturns prison term for actor Pavel Ustinov after reviewing footage of arrest
- UFC boss Dana White slams feminist calls for banning Octagon girls: 'Ridiculous - they're essential to UFC brand'
- How to Be a Dictator: The Cult of Personality in the Twentieth Century — A Review
- San Francisco 'tries everything' to fight homelessness...except make housing affordable
- Jordan Peterson documentary premiers in Canada despite 'cancel culture' onslaught
- German police raid NATO bunker data center used for illegal activities
- Hong Kong protests feature collection of foreign flags as activists attempt to garner international support
- 'Heroes' to murderers: How US soldiers fought for Ukrainian neo-Nazis, then killed Florida couple to fund Venezuelan killing spree
- "This is a bomb that will explode": Greek ministers admit services overwhelmed after riots at refugee camp on Lesbos
- UK school criticized for hosting 'resisting whiteness' event including rules of discrimination against whites
- Manchester UK: Protesters hold anti-austerity/anti-Brexit rallies during Tory conference
- Democrats say they will ban fracking nationwide. An empty campaign promise or are they serious?
- Saudi Arabia credit rating slashed by Fitch due to 'risk of further attacks'
- Masked Antifa mob blocks path, shouts at elderly couple outside Dave Rubin/Maxime Bernier event in Canada
- Swedish school under fire for forcing kids to take part in climate strike
- Human trafficker, on the run for 17 years after prison break, found in Chinese cave by police drone
- The earliest evidence for spears in Europe
- 420,000 years ago archaic humans collected swan feathers in Qesem Cave, Israel
- Körtik Tepe - Older than Göbekli Tepe?
- Wemyss: The Scottish caves housing mysterious carvings from the Bronze Age to the Picts
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Origins of the Power Elite: Inequality and "The 1%"
- The temple of Queen Amastris possibly found at Black Sea coastal town
- Pictish human remains found in Highlands may be of high status woman
- Mysterious megastructures unearthed in Ukraine
- Time to axe the Anglo-Saxons? Rethinking the 'migration period'
- Study suggest prehistoric babies were weaned using animal milk
- How genetics is helping reveal Jewish history
- Traces of early humans found in Southern Iran
- Declassified: President Jimmy Carter knew of Israeli nuclear test, but turned a blind eye
- SOTT Focus: Puritans Gone Wild! The Hidden Yankee History of Woke SJWs
- WWII, again - dismantling mainstream propaganda on the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact
- The bizarre social history of beds
- Why James Mattis is no hero
- What lies beneath: 'Lost' Picasso revealed 100 years after artist hid it
- Henry Ford, America's father of economic populism
- New study shows common carp aquaculture in China dates back 8,000 years
- Alien probes spying on Earth? Scientist warns of possible 'lurkers' in our solar system
- C/2019 Q4: ANOTHER interstellar object to pass through our solar system
- NASA scientist: World not prepared for when we find life on Mars
- Radiation levels in Seoul similar to Tokyo - Japanese embassy publishes data following concerns from South Korea
- Japanese researchers have developed artificial blood for patients of any blood type
- Artificial skin developed by scientist to enhance virtual reality
- Where do black holes lead and if you enter one, where do you go?
- Battle of the obvious: The mathematicians with the chutzpah to argue that math really exists
- What could go wrong?! Physicists are creating lasers that would be powerful enough to rip holes in the fabric of reality
- Unexpected observation: Scientists watch a black hole shredding a star
- Pure hubris: NASA investing in 'planetary defense' to detect, deflect city-killing asteroids
- Hunting asteroids: NASA's Planetary Defense budget grew 4000% in 10 years
- Extremophile worm discovered that has 'three sexes'
- Big world around tiny star throws theory of planet formation in a spin
- Resist the Borg! Facebook buys mind-reading startup for $1BN
- Brain studies aim to predict who is likely to commit murder
- Mysterious 'pocket' of underwater gas could contain millions of tons of natural gas or CO2
- Climate theory casts a new light on the history of Chinese civilisation
- Facebook reality creators unveil virtual social space for Oculus users
- Mystery of the gargantuan crater on the dark side of the Moon
- Man attacked by black bear 3 times in northwestern Ontario
- Woman gored by bison at same Utah park where date had been attacked months ago
- Large eruption at Shiveluch volcano in Russia - ash to 30,000 ft and pyroclastic flow
- Volcano erupts in Costa Rica, prompting park closure
- Residents flee after volcanic eruption in Papua New Guinea
- Scientists Say
- Boy mauled to death by 2 family dogs after reportedly falling out window in Louisville, Kentucky
- UK weather: Torrential rain brings floods across Britain
- Iceberg the size of London calves off Antarctica - Caused by a glacier EXPANDING, not melting
- Five earthquakes in less than an hour rattle southeast Missouri, part of the New Madrid Seismic Zone
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Historic "Freak" Sept. blizzard - Global wheat output drops - Grand Solar Minimum
- A constant stream of superstition
- Tony Heller: If I was Greta's teacher
- Woman who was attacked by her pit bull dies in Hampton, Virginia
- Man dies after pit bull attack in Bennington, Oklahoma
- Sunday's September snowfall broke records in Alberta - up to 3 feet reported
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Historic September snowfalls N. Hemisphere as magnetosphere shifts
- Record monsoon & floods kill nearly 150 across India
- Springtime snowfall over mountains in South Africa brings big chill
- Flake news: Parts of Montana hit by winter storm dumping 4 FEET of snow!! Drifts of 7 FEET reported (UPDATE)
- Daytime fireball meteor explodes over Queensland emitting a deafening sonic boom
- Stunning meteor fireball filmed exploding over the Mediterranean Sea
- Bright meteor fireball flies over the north of Spain
- Meteor fireball widely reported over northern Germany
- Meteor fireball caught on camera flying across southern Victoria, Australia
- Flashback Best of the Web: NASA chief: Risk of asteroid impact not being taken seriously, international cooperation needed to meet cosmic threat
- In two days, meteor fireballs were reported in the northeast US
- Meteor fireball brightens skies over southern California
- Night sky illuminated by huge meteor fireball over London, England
- 'Fireball' meteor lights up skies over Tasmania and Victoria
- Mysterious boom causes panic in Davidson, North Carolina
- Mysterious 'loud bang' heard in northern Scotland
- Striking photo captures moment meteor fireball flies over Sunderland, England
- Stunning meteor fireball captured in central Idaho sky
- Meteor fireball seen flying through the night sky in Parana, Brazil
- Meteor fireball streaks across the North Carolina sky
- Double feature: Not one but TWO asteroids set to fly by Earth this weekend
- Big bright meteor fireball spotted in the Netherlands
- Newly discovered interstellar object is heading our way
- Meteor fireball streaks across San Antonio, Texas sky
- Time to stop the war on meat! Livestock production can be good for the environment
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #32 - ITN - Fast Food Makes You Blind | Woman Cries Crystals | 5G Rebellion
- Makers of Zantac stopping distribution due to cancer concerns
- Most young children shouldn't consume plant-based 'milk', health guidelines say
- Shapeshifting: Cause of antibiotic resistance identified
- The Arnold's new documentary says meat will kill you. Here's why it's wrong
- Small trial reverses a year of Alzheimer's cognitive decline in two months using EM waves
- Good for what ails you: Green tea offers simple solution to fighting antibiotic resistance, study finds
- Short sleeper syndrome
- Parents shocked as UK schools teach 6-10yo kids to touch their 'private parts' in beds & showers
- Dr. Gary Null: Communications Decency Act Immunity Letter
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr: The government is covering up vaccine deaths
- Ancient viruses could help kill cancers
- New York bans unvaccinated children from public schools
- Teen's bizarre sudden-onset schizophrenia & hallucinations caused by something millions of us own
- Woman who cries crystals instead of tears baffles doctors
- Why the Swiss are rebelling against 5G rollout
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: #31 - The Vaping Crisis - They're Coming For Your Vapes!
- Pesticides? 'Mystery' lingers over more cases of infant birth defects in Europe
- Autism gene? 12 children with autism were conceived from one donor's sperm
- Cleansing of the brain affected by breathing
- SOTT Focus: Darwinism Is Dead, Now What? Towards A Rational Spirituality
- Study prompts call for routine memory testing of teenagers
- Confirmation bias: People will accept anything as true if it confirms their beliefs
- When false claims are repeated, we start to believe they are true - but behaving like a fact-checker can help
- New clues in understanding near-death experiences
- The importance of searching and testing ourselves for truth
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Meaning of the World's Mythologies
- Genetic markers found that link to being left-handed
- Why transhumanists' search for earthly immortality is misguided
- Kill your inner John Bolton
- Is psychology building a house of cards?
- Human perception of colour doesn't rely entirely on language
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: T.C. Lethbridge And The Psi-Science Of The Pendulum
- Snorting powdered toad secretions just once is linked to feeling happier for a month
- The humans are waking up (maybe)
- Similar brains but mouse studies don't always tell the right story
- DNA intelligence tests ignore reasons why kids succeed
- The ancient Roman cure for panic attacks
- Bias against left-handers
- Strange black 'smoke ring' appears above Moscow region
- ISS live feed captures 'triangular US Space Force ship' hovering over Earth
- US Navy confirms videos of real UFOs were never cleared for release to the public
- A Taos Close Encounter of the Hunters and Aliens Kind
- UFO seen grazing past Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico
- "Missing 411: The Hunted": David Paulides discusses bizarre disappearances of hunters
- Oregon cattle killings, mutilations alarm ranchers
- Missing 411? Massive 20-agency search for missing firefighters during fishing trip called off
- Fact or fiction? One theory 'remains plausible' in Loch Ness monster search
- Are recent UFO announcements part of the military's 'soft disclosure' strategy?
- Best of the Web: What, AGAIN?! 'Looping' fireball seen in the sky over Northampton, UK
- 'Experienced' hiker goes missing in Northern California mountains, search begins - Update
- SOTT Focus: Missing European Teenager Found Dead in Malaysian Jungle Under Mysterious Circumstances - Another Missing 411 Case?
- David Paulides: 'People are vanishing in urban areas'
- Could light and noise from Earth attract aliens?
- Congressman Mark Walker Wants To Know if Elizondo's UFO Debris Claim is True
- Another snake-like UFO spotted as mystery object 'emits energy beam' over Washington
- Plane passengers stunned as 'UFO splits into six pieces and vanishes in mid-air'
- Video shows mysterious lights in sky over Tucson, Arizona
- Navy source reveals that UFO sightings were 'daily occurrence' across multiple squadrons in 2014-15
- DEATH METAL version of Greta Thunberg's UN speech online scores over 1.7 mn views
- Trump has not launched enough drone strikes to qualify for Nobel Peace Prize says committee
- Marionette strings clearly visible during Greta Thunberg UN testimony
- Just in time for Oktoberfest: German court rules hangovers are officially an 'illness'
- Russian aggression... in a galaxy far away? NATO maritime experts sought to secure mysterious 'Sea of Asimov'
- Nigerian prince revealed to be the source by New York Times for Kavanaugh allegations
- Sitting on a gold mine? Thieves steal £1mn toilet from UK palace
- No joke: London aquarium helps gay penguins get woke... they now have genderless chick
- The Raging Dumpster Fires of America ask people to stop comparing them to politicians
- Jonathan Pie: The Tory Purge!
- Biden says he was at Mount Doom 3,000 years ago when Isildur took the Ring and the strength of men failed
- Epic trolling: 'Error' page on Trump's website shows Hillary Clinton as President
- In the doghouse: Canine car crash culprit caught behind the wheel
- Ocasio-Cortez proposes counting white people's ballots as three-fifths of a vote
- Strip down, saddle up: Naked bikers hit Philadelphia streets
- Reality under fire for not clearly distinguishing itself from satire
- Tom Cruise 2020 - Run Tom Run (Presidential Campaign Announcement)
- Concerning survey finds too many people believe Snopes is a legitimate fact-checking website
- Troll Trump promises not to build Trump Tower in Greenland if he buys it
- A raccoon was 'living his best life' in a school's snack machine. Then came the cops
Quote of the Day
Faith is the strength by which a shattered world shall emerge into the light.
Recent Comments
Unfortunately this is 100 % true in mine, and my dads case anyway. I have been doing experiments on myself for a little over 2 years now. When I...
Swan like goose in flavour, very rich meat, delicious and tender if cooked slowly, although in comparison to other birds there is not much meat,...
I too have my doubts about this. Neanderthals bred with humans without doubt, so aren't they the same species by definition? Neanderthals used...
abscence of proof is not proof of absence. The real question is why did homo sapien sapien survive the younger dryas event when all other top...
Haha, from the priests of the new religion of scientific materialism to false prophets in just a few decades.
Comment: Bear attacks increasing worldwide