The country is situated in a region adjacent to the fast-moving Nazca Plate, which is characterised by high tectonic activity.A 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Chile on Sunday, striking at a depth of 9.8 kilometres, according to the United States Geological Survey. The tremor struck at 15:57 (UTC), 67 kilometres west of the city of Constitucion.Several users of the web from Chile have shared videos in which chandeliers in their flats are shaking due to the earthquake.​In February 2010, Chile was hit by a devastating 8.8-magnitude earthquake, triggering a tsunami that led to the deaths of more than 500 people.​