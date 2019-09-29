Meteor fireball over Germany
© American Meteor Society (screen capture)
The American Meteor Society has received 157 reports about a meteor fireball seen over northern and eastern Germany on Friday, September 27th 2019 around 17:32 UT.

A Twitter user from Ludwigsburg near Greifswald managed to photograph it over Greifswalder Bodden according to NDR.de. Some observers reported a greenish glowing ball of light with a tail that broke into three to four parts after three to five seconds.


Earlier this month on September 12th a big bright meteor fireball was spotted over the Netherlands.