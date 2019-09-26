soros mass migration
А petition titled 'Drain The Swamp' is trending on change.org. It already has the support of thousands of Americans. They demand to deport George Soros from the country and denaturalize his citizenship. "We the people will no longer tolerate Soros interfering and actively working against our values, He is deliberately trying to destroy our country."

Russia's Channel 1 investigates the shady global political operations of 'financialist' George Soros...