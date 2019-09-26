On September 17, 2019, The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 19 reports of a meteor flying over New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

AMS member 'Ari K.' snapped a picture of the fireball as it soared over Maryland:

Fireball over NE US
© Ari K.
Another meteor was seen just two days later in New York and was captured on video by 'J. Taddeo':