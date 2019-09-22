Police said seven people are involved in what they initially called a medical situation at SouthSideWorks City Apartments. Police said five people were found in an apartment and one was in an elevator. Another person was found on the street.
"The victims -- including three people who died and four who remain hospitalized -- appear to have been at the same venue together, and then to have gone to a second location at a private residence where they apparently overdosed on drugs," public information officer Chris Togneri said in an update Sunday morning. "The victims all took the narcotics at the same time and in the same location."
Togneri said the incident appears to be isolated.
"Police are concerned about a tainted, potentially deadly batch of drugs in the community," Togneri said. "We remind the public not to use drugs. Simply put: You do not know what's in that drug."
Officers said all the victims were wearing orange wristbands. Investigators said they had identified two venues that had events using orange wristbands Saturday night, but the names of the venues have not been released by authorities.
Hospitals and first responders were alerted around the area to be on the lookout for any patients coming in with orange wristbands or exhibiting the same symptoms as the victims on the South Side neighborhood of Pittsburgh.
There's no indication from narcotics detectives, however, what specific drug was ingested.
Investigators said the situation involves a total of seven men: three are dead and four were taken to Mercy Hospital, WPXI reported. The men who were taken to the hospital had conditions ranging from serious to critical.
Police said there were no initial signs of any drug paraphernalia or needles found during their investigation.
WPXI had previously reported:
In a statement to Channel 11, the management of the apartment building where some of the overdoses occurred said:Anyone who attended or knows of a party or event in which guests were given orange wristbands have been asked to call police at (412) 323-7141.
"The individuals that were involved in the incident were not residents of our community. It is our understanding that they were acquaintances of a resident in good standing. It is also our understanding that the group had attended an outside event before returning to the apartment.
We express our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the affected individuals and send our thoughts and prayers to those who were transported to the hospital.
We are working closely with the local authorities. As this is an ongoing police investigation, all questions should be directed to the Pittsburgh Police Department."
Officers said all of the victims were wearing orange wristbands. Investigators said they had identified multiple venues where events took place involving that color paper bands around the city. However, the victims did not take the drugs at the event, police said.
Hospitals and first responders were alerted around the area to be on the lookout for any patients coming in with orange wristbands or exhibiting the same symptoms as the victims on the South Side as a precaution.
Same was true during Prohibition when 'our' 'benevolent' (sic) government allowed thousands to be killed by methyl alcohol poisoning. (Who knows how many have died from paraquat.)
Simply put, what was in the drugs was almost certainly fentanyl, which is ALONE responsible for over 75% of deaths in our recent supposed 'Opiod Epidemi c'. (Strange. I never caught it when I was on a crowded plane.) Facetiousness.
Make 'em all legal, tax em, and then you will know what's in them. THAT would be the FDA doing its job.
An example of our current problem is the fact that, for example, Medical Marijuana, which states have legalized to varying degrees while the Feds still classify as Schedule 1 (i.e., having no medical usage so the FDA can't regulate it). Our State Governments are Bad, but our Federal Government is worse than all the states combined.
R.C.