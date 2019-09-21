Schoolgirl fails crucial maths exam to attend climate change rally:



Perth high school student Siobhan Sutton, 15, will receive zero for an exam she chose to miss.



Her exam was worth 25 per cent of her final grade but she thought the march was more important and joined the hundreds of other students across the country instead.



She has the support of her mother, however, she claims the selective Perth Modern School she attends will not allow her to reschedule the test.



'I have basically been told that because it is not a valid reason to be missing school, it is not a medical reason or anything, I am going to get a zero on the test if I don't actually sit it,' Siobhan told the ABC.



She said her maths teacher gave her the option to site the test before school on Friday but she could not as it conflicted with her duties as a protest organiser.



Siobhan's mother Antje said she is proud of her daughter.



'You have to get your priorities right. It is regrettable that she is going to get a zero [on the test], but it is more important to be involved in the action that could make a difference to her future.' she said.

More than 300,000 people have flocked to climate change rallies in 110 towns and cities across Australia, calling for governments and businesses to act immediately.The Global Strike 4 Climate, held across the world on Friday, was the biggest climate mobilisation in Australia's history, with more than double the turnout of the March protest.A whopping 100,000 protesters flooded the streets in Melbourne, while Sydney saw 80,000 people march through the CBD to the Domain.Protesters were demanding a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and a transition to 100 per cent renewable energy.Brisbane welcomed 30,000 protesters fighting for change, while Adelaide and Hobart tallied crowds of 20,000. According to organisers of the event, Canberra saw 15,000 protesters and Perth hosted 10,000.As the sea of people made their way to the event in Sydney at midday, some school students on scooters could be seen heading in the opposite direction - appearing disinterested in the event.One of the boys said they were going to go to Subway for lunch as they were hungry.However, there were hundreds of young people proving their dedication to the cause as they carried artistic placards they had made the night before, which read: 'Time is almost up' and 'There is no Planet B'.Others could be seen scribbling their signs on old pieces of cardboard on the footpath as they waited for the event to begin.One girl Daily Mail Australia spoke to had taken a two hour bus from the Central Coast to make it to the event.'We had to get our parents to sign a permission slip to be able to come,' one girl said.'We want to make a difference. It's our future. Yes, education is important but if there's no future then there's no point in getting an education.'In the heart of Sydney, police were spotted wrestling with a man holding a plastic bag of rubbish as protesting onlookers watched on in horror.One elderly woman was left sprawled on the ground in pain as officers arrested the man and dragged him away from the crowd punching and screaming.Daniel, 15, from Fort Street High School in Sydney said young people 'are demanding more than they're being offered'.'Seeing how many young people are coming out, I think the current politicians we've got might not stay in power for so long anymore, with with a new voting base coming in,' he said.Asked about those who have criticised students for protesting, he said: 'They shouldn't be commenting on this when we're the ones being affected'.Bridget, 12, from Chevalier College in the NSW Southern Highlands, had a message for the country's politicians: 'Don't be a fossil fool'.'I'm concerned about this because I kind of want a future,' she said.'They didn't do anything when they were kids so they left it all up to us to fix.'One of the protesters included a man dressed as a yeti, holding a sign saying: 'Wake up humans you're endangered too'.'I think it is just a disruption.'The strike is the latest in a worldwide movement started in August 2018 when 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg began protesting outside Sweden's parliament on school days.She'll participate in the UN's youth climate forum on Saturday and address world leaders at the UN secretary-general's climate summit on September 23.Ms Thunberg is currently in the US after taking a yacht across the Atlantic to prevent carbon emissions, and urged US lawmakers to 'listen to the scientists'.The next global strike is scheduled for September 27.