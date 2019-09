-3.2C

-3.1C

-2.3C, -2.2C and -1.7C

-0.2C.

The coldest town in South Australia on Wednesday morning was Yunta, east of Port Augusta, where a low ofwas recorded just after 6am.Elsewhere, Murray Bridge woke up to a bitter, while Snowtown, Kingscote and Kadina were sitting atrespectively.Strathalbyn, southeast of Adelaide, couldn't escape the cold either with a low ofFor all six towns, it was the coldest morning recorded in September.Thanks to Laurel for this link "Bloody chilly in Vic too," says Laurel.;-(( "