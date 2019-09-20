Earth Changes
Coldest September morning EVER for six South Australia towns
Ice Age Now
Wed, 18 Sep 2019 17:17 UTC
Elsewhere, Murray Bridge woke up to a bitter -3.1C, while Snowtown, Kingscote and Kadina were sitting at -2.3C, -2.2C and -1.7C respectively.
Strathalbyn, southeast of Adelaide, couldn't escape the cold either with a low of -0.2C.
For all six towns, it was the coldest morning recorded in September.
Thanks to Laurel for this link.
"Bloody chilly in Vic too," says Laurel. "Ice 3ft off the ground at 10pm and I've had newly shot chestnut seedlings frost-burnt 4ft off ground in styrofoam boxes! ;-(( "
Americans used to roar like lions for liberty; now we bleat like sheep for security.
Recent Comments
There's an important point here about official science and 'not science'. For the vast majority of people, official science is a matter of belief:...
Why does no one ever mention that San Francisco brought all of this on themselves. The entire city has made sure that there is no public bathroom...
How in the world Russia got India, Pakistan and Chia to participate together in this is amazing.
Seems like this is something to do with similar environmental damage to children who share the same genes and thus have similar outcomes. There is...
Red rains is not an ancient phenomena it also occurred in 2001 and again in 2012 and we don't have a red planet. From wikki The red rain of Kerla...