cold
The coldest town in South Australia on Wednesday morning was Yunta, east of Port Augusta, where a low of -3.2C was recorded just after 6am.

Elsewhere, Murray Bridge woke up to a bitter -3.1C, while Snowtown, Kingscote and Kadina were sitting at -2.3C, -2.2C and -1.7C respectively.

Strathalbyn, southeast of Adelaide, couldn't escape the cold either with a low of -0.2C.

For all six towns, it was the coldest morning recorded in September.

Thanks to Laurel for this link.

"Bloody chilly in Vic too," says Laurel. "Ice 3ft off the ground at 10pm and I've had newly shot chestnut seedlings frost-burnt 4ft off ground in styrofoam boxes! ;-(( "