Former CIA Officer Kevin Shipp, who is an expert on counter-intelligence, says:
"This is shocking . . . . As always, they call everyone who looks into this a conspiracy theorist. These 3,000 structural engineers who took part in this study are engineers and architects, are high level people, and many have PhD's . . . and it was conclusively proven. I would urge people to read the University of Alaska study and also watch the video of tower #7 collapsing. I met with a structural engineer, and he said there was no way that building just collapsed. There was a freefall, and no way was that a fire on one of the floors. That was a controlled demolition."
Shipp goes on to say:
"Why are they (MSM) not covering it, I think, is the big question. . . . In one of my lectures, I show how the news media is controlled by the Shadow Government and the Deep State. The owners of these media companies are all connected to globalism. They do not want the true story of 9/11 coming out because of what it could mean. It could mean it was not terrorists on a plane and that it was an inside job from someone who planted explosives clearly in tower #7 and very possibly in the other two towers. They don't want that coming out. Why? It could involve officials and parties within the United States. A lot of people cannot cross that psychological barrier because of what it means. I think it's up at the University of Alaska because they were the only ones that would do it. The other universities are covering this up. They would not even let them come to their university, and I am talking Harvard and others. So, they went to University of Alaska, and they said yeah, let's do it."
Comment: Shipp also comments on the Epstein case and globalist plans for the future of the USA.
See also:
Monumental university study: 'Fire did not bring down Tower 7 on 9/11'