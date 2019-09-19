Snow chaos at Långberget in Värmland

Winter appears to have arrived early in Northern Europe.

In the most northern parts of Värmland, it has been snowing all day, according to Dan Norström at Långberget's sports hotel in Sysslebäck.

"I've been here for almost 20 years," said Norström. "This is probably the earliest snow."

"When I came [to work] this morning at a quarter past eight, the first flakes came." "Now it is white everywhere and has come five to six centimeters."


Normally, you have to wait for November and stable cooler weather before the snow settles.

Not October, but November!

Heavy snowfall in September.

