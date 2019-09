Winter appears to have arrived early in Northern Europe.according to Dan Norström at Långberget's sports hotel in Sysslebäck."I've been here for almost 20 years," said Norström. "This is probably the earliest snow.""When I came [to work] this morning at a quarter past eight, the first flakes came."Normally, you have to wait for November and stable cooler weather before the snow settles.Not October, but November!Thanks to Thomas L for this link