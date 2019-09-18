A huge waterspout appeared in Beihai City of southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Tuesday, lasting around 10 minutes with rare footage being shot at the local Yintan, or Silver Beach.The video shows the evolution of the waterspout as it goes from wandering the beach and swirling dust, stones and debris, to becoming a colossal water column twisting and connecting the sea and the sky.The rare phenomenon is caused by a tornado passing over water and picking up a column of water and mist. It can also be known as a "water dragon". In general, a waterspout moves in a straight line with an average speed of about 50 kilometers an hour, according to meteorologists.