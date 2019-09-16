FLOODS
A total of 54 areas across the country were flooded due to the southwest monsoon enhanced by tropical depression Marilyn.

Based on the situational report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), as of September 15, the flooded areas that were affected include Pampanga, Negros Occidental, and Zamboanga City.

Several houses were damaged due to the flood, however, there were no reported accidents involving residents in the said areas as families have been evacuated.




The NDRRMC also reported that flood water in the affected areas is already subsiding.

A total of 1,726 families or 8,412 individuals were affected by TD Marilyn in Regions IX, XI, and XII.—AAC

Source: UNTV News