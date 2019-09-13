© Global Look Press



Recently released papers shed new light on the infamous non-aggression pact between the USSR and the Nazis. It was allegedly the West's enmity and a potential alliance between Poland and Germany that forced Moscow's hand.It was even mentioned by Poland and some other Eastern European nations as an excuse for not inviting Russia's President Vladimir Putin to the 80th anniversary of WWII in September. While Western nations are relentlessly harping on about the agreement, the newly-released papers show that the Soviet Union had little choice but to sign it.One of the most remarkable documents in the batch is a 1938 top-secret hand-written report by the head of the Soviet General Staff, Army Commander First Rank Boris Shaposhnikov, where he assessed the possible military threats the USSR could face in the near future."Poland is already [drawn] into the orbit of the Fascist bloc while seeking to demonstrate supposed independence of its foreign policy," he says in a report designed only to be seen by Soviet leaders. The chief of the General Staff also warns that Germany and Poland together could field far more troops and military hardware than the Soviet Union could deploy to its western borders, while potentially drawing the Baltic States and Finland into the war against the USSR as well.In fact, Shaposhnikov might have had good reason to believe what he said. Poland signed its own non-aggression pact with the Nazis back in 1934, some five years before the USSR did. In addition, Warsaw not only recognized the legitimacy of Czechoslovakia's partitioning by the Nazis under the no-less-infamous 1938 Munich agreement, but also bit off a chunk of its territory under the same accord.In one of his memoirs, first published in the USSR in 1966 and now released once again by the Defense Ministry,The Soviet Union was one of the most consistent opponents of Hitler's aggressive policies in Europe and called for a broad international coalition against the Nazis. It even sought to form a security alliance in Europe by signing mutual assistance pacts with France and Czechoslovakia in 1935.