A car dashcam recorded a fireball streaking across the night sky in North Carolina.An ABC11 viewer recorded the video Thursday night while driving on Raleigh Road in Wilson toward Airport Boulevard.In the top right of the screen, a bright light can be seen entering the frame and streaking toward the horizon for about three seconds.According to the American Meteor Society, as many as 20 witnesses from South Carolina to Virginia reported seeing something similar around 8:07 p.m.With all of the reports are taken into consideration, AMS projects the fireball's trajectory happened off the coast of Morehead City.