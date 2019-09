© Loveland Ski Area



While Labor Day is the unofficial end of summerA late-summer cold front Wednesday night was expected to bring thunderstorms and a light dusting of snow to mountains areas above 10,000 feet, CBS Denver reported. And sure enough, on Thursday, some Coloradans did wake up to snow, but only ones who were up high enough. Snow was spotted at Arapaho Basin , which shared photos of the delicate dusting.The nearby Keystone Resort also posted photos of the snow they received — enough to make tiny snowmen.Accuweather also shared a live view of Vail Pass as snow fell on the roadways there. While this early snow is the first of the season in Colorado, it's not the first U.S. location to get snow.