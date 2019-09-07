Society's Child
Clash of the titans: Apple unhappy with Google over security flaw report
RT
Sat, 07 Sep 2019 13:10 UTC
Google's cyber security team made headlines last week when it claimed that a massive iPhone hack could have left thousands of devices compromised after their owners visited certain malicious websites. The report, which emerged shortly after an emergency security patch was issued for the latest iPhone operating system (iOS), said the vulnerability existed for at least two years.
Unhappy with the findings, Apple presented its side of the story and assured users of its products' safety on Friday. While it did not deny that the vulnerability existed, it accused Google of misrepresenting the scope and scale of the problem.
Apple said that the rival tech firm misled the public when it claimed the attack was "exploiting iPhones en masse." The company explained that the attack "was narrowly focused" as it regarded less than a dozen websites with content related to China's Muslim Uighur population.
"Google's post... creates the false impression of 'mass exploitation' to 'monitor the private activities of entire populations in real time,' stoking fear among all iPhone users that their devices had been compromised," the iPhone maker said in a statement.
Apple also said Google exaggerated the length of time of the attacks, which lasted "for a brief period, roughly two months," instead of the two years indicated by the rival company. The statement added that the bugs had been fixed in February, within 10 days of being notified by Google.
The clash between the two US tech giants comes days ahead of a major event in California, in which Apple is expected to present its latest products, including next-generation iPhones and Apple Watch models.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Vegans and vegetarians may have higher stroke risk
- Clash of the titans: Apple unhappy with Google over security flaw report
- Iran activates 40 advanced uranium-enrichment centrifuges in latest erosion of nuclear deal
- Singapore to join Russia-led Eurasian free-trade zone in October
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #30 - Gene Tech - What the Heck!?
- Massive waterspout filmed over North Carolina lake during Hurricane Dorian
- Filmed waterspout touches down in Finnish Archipelago
- Transgender books aimed at children put them at risk by 'misrepresenting' medical knowledge - academic
- Dead Sea scrolls study raises even more questions over texts' age and origins
- Lies, damned lies, and NASA sea level graphs
- More and more whales, dolphins washing up dead on UK's shores - nearly 5,000 in last decade
- Denmark to make military deployment to Northeast Syria - Pentagon
- Three people have now died from lung disease after vaping
- Home invader attacks head of Russian Election Commission with stun baton on eve of election
- Best of the Web: How the CIA, Mossad and "the Epstein Network" are exploiting mass shootings to create an Orwellian nightmare
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Deformed barbell corn - Where is our food disappearing to?
- Hurricane Dorian death toll in Bahamas jumps to 43 as hundreds still missing - UPDATE
- 9/11 and Jeffrey Epstein: Media silence amounts to complicity
- The West oppressed the third world for so long that it has became the third world itself
- Genetic markers tied to being left-handed found
- Iran activates 40 advanced uranium-enrichment centrifuges in latest erosion of nuclear deal
- Singapore to join Russia-led Eurasian free-trade zone in October
- Denmark to make military deployment to Northeast Syria - Pentagon
- Home invader attacks head of Russian Election Commission with stun baton on eve of election
- Best of the Web: How the CIA, Mossad and "the Epstein Network" are exploiting mass shootings to create an Orwellian nightmare
- 9/11 and Jeffrey Epstein: Media silence amounts to complicity
- China slams Washington for 'abusing concept of national security' in crusade against Huawei
- German policy on China trade won't be decided by 'people who throw Molotov cocktails' in Hong Kong
- Revealed: US government is blowing billions of dollars on pointless crap
- Now it's official: US Gov can deny your Visa if you (or even your friends) are critical of American policies
- Broadcaster exposes 'secret' US military base in Estonia
- Putin meets Malaysian PM to discuss new unbiased MH-17 crash investigation
- Johnson would rather be 'dead in a ditch' than ask the EU for Brexit delay
- Devin Nunes sues Fusion GPS for false media smears, bogus ethics claims
- Zarif to Mogherini: Iran to continue JCPOA talks despite ongoing reduction of obligations
- Brexit Party threatens Johnson: Fail to deliver 'clean-break' from EU, you're finished!
- Trump's Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt resigns
- Terrorists use Western-style drones to attack Russian facilities in Syria
- Venezuela prosecutors open probe into opposition leader Juan Guaido for 'high treason'
- 'Israel will bear the consequences' if it renews 'aggression' - warning from Lebanon's President Aoun
- Clash of the titans: Apple unhappy with Google over security flaw report
- Transgender books aimed at children put them at risk by 'misrepresenting' medical knowledge - academic
- The West oppressed the third world for so long that it has became the third world itself
- University of Alaska study 'definitively' concludes that fire could NOT have caused the World Trade Center Building 7 collapse on 9/11
- ThinkProgress shutting down - ultra-leftist news outlet can't find a buyer
- Vanished! Scientists bewildered as underwater observatory disappears in the Baltic Sea
- Florida is one of eight states investigating Facebook for possible antitrust violations
- Department of Motor Vehicles sells your data to private investigators
- US judge decrees terror watchlist violates constitutional rights
- 'Icon of liberation' v 'dictator': Zimbabwe's ex-leader Robert Mugabe dies at 95
- Shots fired: San Francisco leaders declares NRA 'domestic terrorists'
- At least 10 people killed in South Africa's wave of riots and violence against foreign nationals
- Air Force jet accidentally fires rocket into Arizona desert
- Amnesty International: Palestinian members of Israel's Knesset face systemic discrimination
- Colorado College drops SAT requirement to 'increase diversity'
- Facebook's latest leak includes data on millions of users
- Philly man pleads guilty for trying to access Trump's tax returns
- Finnish politician under 'hate crime investigation' for sharing Bible verse on Facebook
- Weaponized benefits: Ex-ISIS fighter abuses Swedish social security, demands $20K for UK jail time
- IN GOD WE DISTRUST: Will America's embrace of atheism be the death of us all?
- Dead Sea scrolls study raises even more questions over texts' age and origins
- Ex-CIA analyst: Putin warned Bush about impending attack two days before 9/11
- Christians United for Israel: How the largest pro-Israel organization in the US rose to power
- Ancient and modern genome study reveals South Asia's prehistory
- Leprechaun 'is not a native Irish word' new medieval dictionary reveals
- Flashback: The history of fake meat starts with the Seventh-Day Adventist Church
- How Obama's 'Reset Man', Michael McFaul, torpedoed US-Russia relations
- Before Epstein: Zwi Migdal was a Jewish organized-crime syndicate trafficking women and children for sex slavery
- Living for the Angels: New RT documentary recalls the Beslan seige
- Stone tools from Ice Age site, suggest the first Americans came from Japan
- Ancient human ancestors breastfed for longer than contemporary relatives
- The Jacobin Terror 1789-1794: Just Another Color Revolution?
- Aquelarre: Catalonia celebrates its 42nd 'witches sabbath' festival
- 'But Sir, It's an American Ship.' 'Never Mind, Hit Her!' When Israel Knowingly Attacked USS Liberty
- 'Spanish Stonehenge' resurfaces following drought in Extremadura
- 1,000 year old coin hoard is UK's most valuable collection ever discovered - UPDATE: Medieval tax scam?
- 1,200 year old Pictish stone discovered at early Christian church in Scottish Highlands
- A wall discovered surrounding the ancient Mayan city of Uxmal
- Looking back 25 years, did the Soviets actually build a better space shuttle?
- Best of the Web: The Arabian cradle of Zion: Moses, Muhammad, and Wahhabo-Zionism
- 2 Giant blobs at the core of our galaxy are emitting very large amounts of radiation and scientists don't know how they got there
- US military experts say that 'America needs' AI to control its nuclear missiles
- 1,247 ft asteroid 2019 GT3 skims Earth tonight
- Our individuality is encrypted in our DNA, but it is deeper than expected
- Ancient worm fossil rolls back origins of animal life, challenges theory of evolution
- Mysterious radio burst detected by China's radio telescope
- Big Rev-eel: Scientists un-loch mystery of Scotland's mythical creature Nessie
- The gas of life and the climate
- 'Dune drops' on Mars rich in olivine may provide clues about planet's history
- Eminent scientist's 160-year-old theories aid discovery of new wave-form of light
- New discovery shows how T. rex kept its brain cool
- Protein identified that lets creatures sense cold
- Von Braun Space Station due for 2025
- "It scares me to death": Coding errors in sex robots make them prone to violence and injuring humans
- Scientists confirm new mineral discovery never before encountered in nature
- India's Chandrayaan-2 moon orbiter releases Vikram lunar lander
- Asteroid changes color and sprouts comet-like tail
- China's Yutu-2 lunar rover found something odd on the far side of the Moon
- Finding design everywhere: When maggots fly, and more
- Intelligent Design opponents don't know what they're talking about, but love telling you ID is stupid anyway
- Massive waterspout filmed over North Carolina lake during Hurricane Dorian
- Filmed waterspout touches down in Finnish Archipelago
- Lies, damned lies, and NASA sea level graphs
- More and more whales, dolphins washing up dead on UK's shores - nearly 5,000 in last decade
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Deformed barbell corn - Where is our food disappearing to?
- Hurricane Dorian death toll in Bahamas jumps to 43 as hundreds still missing - UPDATE
- Lightning strike kills mountain goat at wildlife park in Kaslo, British Columbia
- Lightning kills at least 1,311 in 4 months across India this year - 6,555,000 strikes recorded
- Amazon is on fire, but are we DOOMED? What's behind the climate catastrophe headlines
- Sun halo seen in the skies of Tura, India
- Coroner: 2nd woman dies after lightning strike in cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio
- September snowfall begins in the Austrian, Italian and French Alps
- Parts of Switzerland see early heavy snowfall - up to half a metre
- Shallow magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Oregon coast - second in a week
- Flooding causes 2 more deaths in Morocco
- Insect 'apocalypse' in US driven by increase in toxic pesticides
- Major flooding leaves 42 dead and 5,000 homes destroyed in Niger
- Many provinces in Laos suffering after severe widespread flooding
- Ubinas volcano in Peru erupts 3 times in a day
- Argentine stone fruits expected to suffer serious losses due to harsh late frosts
- NASA turned blind eye to car-sized asteroid that exploded over Caribbean
- Bright flash of light, loud boom filmed in Acworth, Georgia
- Meteor fireball caught on home surveillance camera over Nutley, New Jersey
- American Meteor Society: Loud boom heard in central New York caused by meteor
- What was that loud boom heard in northern York County, Pennsylvania
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Edmonton, Canada
- Loud flat-shaking 'explosion' panics residents of Glasgow, Scotland
- Meteor fireball lights up western sky in Washington and British Columbia
- Thunderous mystery boom rattles central Maryland
- Bright meteor fireball reported over north Alabama
- Flashback: It's called Apophis. It's 390m wide. And it could hit Earth in 31 years time
- Bright meteor fireball seen from across western Mediterranean
- Flashback: Back in 1944, large daytime meteor turned many heads in eastern Midwest US
- Meteor lights up sky, shakes homes in southwest Missouri
- Perseids meteor shower to peak Monday night with stunning FIREBALL displays
- Flash of light seen in sky above southwest Victoria, Australia was meteor falling to earth
- Meteor fireball seen by several Southeast US coastal residents
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky in Almeria, Spain
- Another asteroid impact on Jupiter as astronomers capture footage of flash
- Bright nighttime flash seen over the Big Island, Hawaii last week was a meteor
- Vegans and vegetarians may have higher stroke risk
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #30 - Gene Tech - What the Heck!?
- Three people have now died from lung disease after vaping
- New study links sugar-free sodas to higher risk of death
- 2nd person in US dies from lung disease linked to vaping
- Michigan to become first US state to ban flavored e-cigarettes
- Study shows vegans and vegetarians may have higher risk of stroke than meat eaters
- Glyphosate worse than we could imagine...It's Everywhere
- Dormant and deadly: Drugs given to breast cancer patients create deadly 'sleeper cells' that could cause incurable tumors for up to 20 years
- Dr. Aseem Malhotra: We need a Parliamentary inquiry to push for the raw data on statins and their effects
- Gel that makes teeth repair themselves could spell the end of fillings
- Teenager went blind after only eating fries, chips, white bread, sausages and ham since elementary school
- Teenager left in coma after vaping every day led to deadly disease
- The truth hurts: MPs aghast over tobacco researcher Marewa Glover's claim 'bodies heal' from secondhand smoke
- Vegan and plant-based diets worsen brain health due to insufficient choline
- Best of the Web: When vegan influencers quit being vegan, the backlash can be brutal
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #29 - Drop That Burger! The Amazon is on Fire!
- 'This isn't just a behavioral problem': Study challenges the story on overeating
- Boris Johnson, GMOs and glyphosate: Irresponsible, negligent and criminal
- Your moisturizer may be turning your skin into 'Swiss cheese'
- Genetic markers tied to being left-handed found
- Why transhumanists' search for earthly immortality is misguided
- Kill your inner John Bolton
- Is psychology building a house of cards?
- Human perception of colour doesn't rely entirely on language
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: T.C. Lethbridge And The Psi-Science Of The Pendulum
- Snorting powdered toad secretions just once is linked to feeling happier for a month
- The humans are waking up (maybe)
- Similar brains but mouse studies don't always tell the right story
- DNA intelligence tests ignore reasons why kids succeed
- The ancient Roman cure for panic attacks
- Bias against left-handers
- The toll that pathological narcissism takes on loved ones
- The problem of mindfulness: Panacea for all manner of modern ills?
- Caitlin Johnstone: The ultimate conspiracy revealed
- The goal of happiness: Aristotle's summary of Nicomachean ethics
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Unstable Reality: When Objects Disappear And Reappear, And What It Means
- Empathy and dream-sharing: Researchers find a connection
- Can the legacy of trauma be passed down the generations?
- Is the human brain hard-wired for rural tranquillity?
- UFO seen grazing past Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico
- "Missing 411: The Hunted": David Paulides discusses bizarre disappearances of hunters
- Oregon cattle killings, mutilations alarm ranchers
- Missing 411? Massive 20-agency search for missing firefighters during fishing trip called off
- Fact or fiction? One theory 'remains plausible' in Loch Ness monster search
- Are recent UFO announcements part of the military's 'soft disclosure' strategy?
- Best of the Web: What, AGAIN?! 'Looping' fireball seen in the sky over Northampton, UK
- 'Experienced' hiker goes missing in Northern California mountains, search begins - Update
- SOTT Focus: Missing European Teenager Found Dead in Malaysian Jungle Under Mysterious Circumstances - Another Missing 411 Case?
- David Paulides: 'People are vanishing in urban areas'
- Could light and noise from Earth attract aliens?
- Congressman Mark Walker Wants To Know if Elizondo's UFO Debris Claim is True
- Another snake-like UFO spotted as mystery object 'emits energy beam' over Washington
- Plane passengers stunned as 'UFO splits into six pieces and vanishes in mid-air'
- Video shows mysterious lights in sky over Tucson, Arizona
- Navy source reveals that UFO sightings were 'daily occurrence' across multiple squadrons in 2014-15
- Mysterious floating White Orbs spotted in Kansas City sky
- Blackbird of Chernobyl: Staff claimed to have seen creepy Mothman-like creature before blast
- US senators receive classified briefing on UFO sightings
- David Paulides: 'Bow hunters are now being found in bizarre circumstances'
- Jonathan Pie: The Tory Purge!
- Biden says he was at Mount Doom 3,000 years ago when Isildur took the Ring and the strength of men failed
- Epic trolling: 'Error' page on Trump's website shows Hillary Clinton as President
- In the doghouse: Canine car crash culprit caught behind the wheel
- Ocasio-Cortez proposes counting white people's ballots as three-fifths of a vote
- Strip down, saddle up: Naked bikers hit Philadelphia streets
- Reality under fire for not clearly distinguishing itself from satire
- Tom Cruise 2020 - Run Tom Run (Presidential Campaign Announcement)
- Concerning survey finds too many people believe Snopes is a legitimate fact-checking website
- Troll Trump promises not to build Trump Tower in Greenland if he buys it
- A raccoon was 'living his best life' in a school's snack machine. Then came the cops
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Favorite Books, Films And Shows So Far This Year
- Denmark offers to buy U.S.
- Sauron builds a wall to prevent one from simply walking into Mordor
- Didn't take long - MSNBC host blames RUSSIA for Jeffery Epstein death
- Better late than never? Russian priest say Darwin 'renounces' his 'ape theory' in posthumous chat
- Your field guide to Russian assets in America
- Experts warn we only have 12 years left until the timeline on global warming will be changed again
- African pastors finally find Jesus and take him to church
- "Is it possible for a country to die of embarrassment?" Brits cringe at tabloid's sunny Bojo front page
The Eye of Hurricane Dorian
Quote of the Day
An error does not become truth by reason of multiplied propagation, nor does truth become error because nobody sees it.
- Mohandas Gandhi
Recent Comments
You know, one of the features of the Palantir stones in Lord of the Rings was that Sauron was overseeing the use of those stones and, through...
Looks like Mette Frederiksen is trying to fit it with the big boys - elected 27/06/2019 - age 41 - [Link]
I believe the movie was made long ago: So let's just poweer up SkyNet and get it all over. .. after all, 'I should have known that judgment day...
russia made laws against this and the world called them homophobic......??
Ray and his ilk are a blight on humanity.