The chair of the Brexit Party has threatened Boris Johnson that if he fails to deliver a 'no-deal' exit from the EU, his party will make sure that his time as UK prime minister will be even shorter than predecessor Theresa May's.He insisted that Nigel Farage's party and PM Johnson could be "best friends or worst enemies," and urged him to abandon May's "dodgy deal."Earlier, in an interview with the BBC, Brexit Party leader Farage claimed that Johnson's Tories "cannot win an election" in any snap poll if his party stands against him.Farage did however appear to offer an olive branch to the prime minister, saying thatThe PM's pro-remain, younger sibling, who quits his cabinet role as universities, science, research and innovation minister, revealed on Twitter that he had been "torn between family and national interest."The resignation of his brother piles further pressure on PM Johnson who has lost a series of votes over a general election and Brexit in recent days, which has prompted the expulsion of 21 Tory MPs, destroying what was already a slim majority in parliament.