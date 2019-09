"Even the largest social media platform in the world must follow the law and respect consumers. I am proud to be leading a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in investigating whether Facebook has stifled competition and put users at risk. We will use every investigative tool at our disposal to determine whether Facebook's actions may have endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers' choices, or increased the price of advertising."

Lawrence Mower is a Times-Herald Tallahassee bureau staff writer.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has joined seven other states and the District of Columbia investigating Facebook for possible antitrust violations.The news came in a Friday morning news release from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is leading the bipartisan investigation into the social media giant.James said theA spokeswoman for Moody confirmed the office has joined the investigation, but declined to elaborate on the office's involvement. "As it is pending and ongoing, we will not provide further comment at this time," spokeswoman Lauren Schenone said.According to the New York Times, Will Castleberry, Facebook's vice president of state and local policy, said in a statement thatFacebook, the world's largest social media company, has been subject to increased scrutiny by the media and federal authorities since the 2016 election, when the site was [allegedly] manipulated by Russians trying to [allegedly] sow conflict among Americans.That disclosure led to Facebook being hit with a $5 billion fine by far the largest fine for privacy violations. In addition, Facebook confirmed in its July quarterly report that it's facing a separate anti-trust investigation by the Federal Trade Commission as well as added scrutiny from a U.S. Department of Justice antitrust review of "market-leading online platforms."The investigation into Facebook is just one of potentially multiple antitrust investigations into the nation's largest tech companies.That bipartisan probe, led by the Texas attorney general, is expected to be announced Monday in Washington, according to the Journal. It's unclear whether Florida is one of those states.Google told the paper that it was cooperating with the probe.So far, mounting pressure from regulators has not diminished Facebook's overall performance. Facebook shares were down about 2 percent by midday Friday. The day the $5 billion fine was announced, Facebook's market value rose more than the cost of the penalty, which represents 9 percent of the company's 2018 revenue.