The Avivim military compound was the scene of a skirmish on Sunday between Hezbollah and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Hezbollah managed to strike an Israeli military vehicle with an anti-tank guided missile, while the IDF retaliated with artillery shelling and "very limited" use of attack helicopters.
Comment: Hezbollah TV: Footage of missile attack on Israeli army vehicle, response to Israeli drone attacks
RT visited the base on Tuesday to film what was going on around the compound, only to find it evacuated and with no guards in sight. Eventually, the crew gave in to temptation and took a peek inside.
The retreat from the base was apparently conducted in haste, as many important things were left behind. RT Arabic correspondent Daliya Namari said she "never saw anything like that before" - an Israeli military compound simply abandoned without any visible attempt to secure it from infiltration.
"The Israelis have left the base with its doors wide open. Anyone can go into it, there no checkpoints around," Namari said.
Comment: Did Israel really decamp from its base on the border due to Hezbollah firing on the vehicle, or is it an elaborate ruse? After all, Israel's motto is "by deception wilt thou wage war".