© SCREENSHOT/AL MANAR



Hezbollah's Al Manar TV has aired footage which purportsacross the Lebanese-Israeli border at Avivim in the far north of Israel.Hezbollah and Lebanese media sources had. The attack involving two guided anti-tank missiles was hailed as successful by Hezbollah leadership, and led to brief Israeli shelling of locations in southern Lebanon; however, no casualties were reported.The second projectile seen in the video, described by reports as a Kornet anti-tank missile, can be seen landing in the smoke and blast radius of the first. It appearsThe Israeli Defense Forces confirmed that "A number of anti-aircraft missiles were fired from Lebanon at an IDF base and military vehicles in the area." It added Sunday, "There are a number of hits."But it remains. Hezbollah says the newly released video evidence of the attack is proof the Israeli army took on casualties, while Israeli leadership continues to dispute this - despite Israeli media airing medevac helicopters active in the area immediately after the missile strike.Hezbollah's media arm posted photos said to prove the attack resulted in casualties:from the attack in order to avoid the pressure of escalation ahead of crucial September elections.Regardless, since Israeli's limited shelling of the Lebanese side of the border in the hours after the attack,as it appears neither side is interested in escalation that could mark a return to the Lebanon-wide 2006 war, which included devastating Israeli aerial bombardment for a month.For now it doesn't appear war is on the horizon given the exchange of fire ceased soon after Sunday's dangerous but brief escalation.