Citizens of Tura were treated to a spectacular view of the morning sky on Thursday when a solar halo (also known as a sun rainbow) appeared in the sky around 11 am on Thursday leaving many awestruck with the beauty of our world.

A rare moment for Tura, this spectacular celestial display occurred shortly after a light drizzle around the foothills of Tura peak.
Sun halo over Tura, India
© Cosmos Sangma
Solar halos are seen as a white ring around the sun or moon. These high altitude cirrus clouds are made of mostly ice crystals which refract the sunlight much like a prism while showing the colors of a rainbow.