© Cosmos Sangma

Citizens of Tura were treated to a spectacular view of the morning sky on Thursday when a solar halo (also known as a sun rainbow) appeared in the sky around 11 am on Thursday leaving many awestruck with the beauty of our world.A rare moment for Tura, this spectacular celestial display occurred shortly after a light drizzle around the foothills of Tura peak.Solar halos are seen as a white ring around the sun or moon.