Fake news and social media posts are such a threat to U.S. security that the Defense Department is launching a project to repel "large-scale, automated disinformation attacks," as the top Republican in Congress blocks efforts to protect the integrity of elections.

Unfortunately, "fake news" is a poorly-defined, amorphous concept that the public has been trained to fear without really understanding

The worst "fake news" almost always involves broad-scale deceptions foisted on the public by official (and often unnamed) sources, in conjunction with oligopolistic media companies, usually in service of rallying the public behind a dubious policy objective like a war or authoritarian crackdown.